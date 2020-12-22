Giglio Group completes 4.8 million euro cash call

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Italian e-commerce company Giglio Group GGTV.MI said on Tuesday it had completed a capital increase at a price of 1.97 euros per share for a total of around 4.8 million euros ($5.86 million).

The price represents a 17.4% discount on Monday's closing price, the company said.

The company, which creates and manages e-commerce platforms, said some 2.4 million shares were placed through an accelerated book building process with institutional investors and qualified shareholders.

Giglio's top shareholder Meridiana Holding subscribed to about 86.0% of the cash call and will own 56.6% of Giglio Group as a result.

At 0900 GMT, the share was down 2.3% at 2.33 euros.

($1 = 0.8188 euros)

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdansk; editing by James Mackenzie)

((Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7696600;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.