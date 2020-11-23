GigCapital2 to merge with 2 telehealth firms in $1.35 bln deal - sources

By combining UpHealth Holdings and Cloudbreak, GigCapital2 plans to create a company focused on digital care management, telehealth, digital pharmacy and technology-enabled behavioral health, the sources said, adding that the merged company expects to generate approximately $115 million in revenue in 2020.

The sources requested anonymity ahead of the deal's expected announcement later on Monday.

The deal comes after GigCapital2 abandoned a non-binding $880 million agreement it entered into last month to merge with Bolder Industries, a maker of recyclable plastic and rubber.

GigCapital2 decided that telehealth was a more attractive sector to focus on.

GigCapital2, which raised $150 million in an IPO in June 2019, plans to raise $160 million in form of a private investment in public equity, or PIPE transaction, to help finance the new deal, the sources said.

