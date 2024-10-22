Gigante Salmon AS Reports Strong Q3 Growth

Gigante Salmon AS (DE:96M) has released an update.

Gigante Salmon AS reported a successful third quarter in 2024 with notable growth in salmon weight and successful smolt release, as they continue to develop their land-based farming facility in Norway. The company’s innovative aquaculture system, which blends traditional and land-based methods, aims to resolve issues faced by sea-based salmon farming. Investors are invited to a presentation by the CEO and CFO to discuss these developments.

