GigaMedia Q4 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - GigaMedia Limited (GIGM) reported that its fourth-quarter net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $339,990 or $0.03 per share from $271,471 or $0.02 per share in the prior year.

Operating revenues declined to $1.42 million from $1.50 million in the previous year, mainly as revenues from certain licensed games dwindled.

"We will also continue reviewing strategic opportunities that would enable us to accelerate our growth and enhance shareholders' value," stated CEO James Huang.

