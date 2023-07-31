News & Insights

GigaMedia Q2 Net Loss Sharply Narrows

July 31, 2023 — 09:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - GigaMedia Ltd. (GIGM), a digital entertainment services provider, reported Monday that net loss attributable to GigaMedia for the second quarter halved to $562 million or $0.05 per share from $1.13 billion or $0.10 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues for the quarter declined 24.8 percent to $1.03 billion from $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
