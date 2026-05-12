GigaCloud's Expansion Efforts Commendable: More Upside Ahead?

GigaCloud Technology GCT), a pioneer of global end-to-end business-to-business or B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise, is constantly looking to expand operations via strategic acquisitions as it prioritizes customer needs by simplifying complex cross-border transactions through the integrated marketplace.

GCT integrated Noble House successfully, transforming it from an entity losing nearly $40 million annually into a profitable portfolio that witnessed 40% year over year growth during the fourth quarter of 2025. The company has also completed the acquisition of New Classic Home Furnishing, strengthening its foothold in brick-and-mortar distribution and expanding product offerings. Bringing in New Classic aligns well with GigaCloud’s objective of diversifying operations and extending its reach beyond e-commerce.

GCT is experiencing rapid growth in Europe with its European business, delivering 68% year-over-year revenue growth in 2025. To support this growth, the company expanded its infrastructure to seven facilities.

In March, GigaCloud announced a marketplace initiative with Otto Group, a major European e-commerce and retail enterprise. Under this initiative, GigaCloud is set to facilitate the onboarding of selected sellers, including prominent furniture brands and suppliers, onto Otto’s well-established European marketplace platform. This move is aimed at expanding product assortment while leveraging GigaCloud’s global supplier network and technological capabilities. The collaboration reflects GigaCloud’s channel-agnostic strategy and strengthens its positioning as a marketplace solutions provider that connects global supply with established regional platforms, enabling suppliers to efficiently tap into localized demand through trusted marketplaces.

This transaction is expected to benefit GigaCloud by increasing platform activity and driving higher gross merchandise volume through expanded seller participation. Additionally, it enhances the company’s network effects and reinforces strategic partnerships, supporting long-term revenue growth and scalability.

Share Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of GigaCloud have performed brilliantly over the past year, gaining in triple digits (% wise). Owing to this solid rally, shares of this company have easily outperformed the Zacks Technology Services industry as well as fellow industry players Dave DAVE and Symbotic SYM.

1-Year Price Comparison

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation perspective, GigaCloud's shares appear to be cheaper than its industry. GCT’s valuation is favorable compared with Dave and Symbotic as well. GigaCloud has a Value Score of A. Dave and Symbotic have a Value Score of C and D, respectively.

GCT’s P/S F12M vs. Industry, DAVE & SYM

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GigaCloud's earnings has been revised over the past 90 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

GCT's Zacks Rank

GCT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.