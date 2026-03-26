GigaCloud Technology's CTO Sold Company Shares Worth $4.3 Million. Is Now the Time to Sell or Buy the Stock?

Key Points

CTO Xin Wan sold 100,000 shares through Faithful Winner Holdings Limited for a transaction value of ~$4.34 million on March 5, 2026.

This sale represented 12.15% of Wan's aggregate holdings prior to the transaction.

All shares disposed were held via indirect ownership; direct holdings were unchanged at 5,500 shares, with indirect post-trade holdings at 717,540.shares.

10 stocks we like better than GigaCloud Technology ›

On March 5, 2026, GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Chief Technology Officer Xin Wan sold 100,000 shares in an open-market transaction via indirect ownership, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 100,000 Transaction value $4.3 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 5,500 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 717,540 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $238,590

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($43.38); post-transaction value based on March 5, 2026 transaction price ($43.38).

Key questions

What was the structure and entity attribution for this transaction?

The entire 100,000-share disposition occurred through Faithful Winner Holdings Limited, of which Xin Wan is the sole shareholder and director; no direct shares were sold in this event.

The entire 100,000-share disposition occurred through Faithful Winner Holdings Limited, of which Xin Wan is the sole shareholder and director; no direct shares were sold in this event. How does this sale compare to Wan's prior trading cadence and capacity?

The transaction involved ~12.15% of total pre-transaction holdings, a larger proportion than the recent median sell size of 74,767 shares (8.00% of holdings) across four sell trades since December 2024, reflecting a reduction in available share capacity as prior sales have drawn down holdings.

The transaction involved ~12.15% of total pre-transaction holdings, a larger proportion than the recent median sell size of 74,767 shares (8.00% of holdings) across four sell trades since December 2024, reflecting a reduction in available share capacity as prior sales have drawn down holdings. What is Wan's remaining exposure to GigaCloud Technology Inc. equity?

Following this transaction, Wan retains 5,500 direct shares and 717,540 indirect shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc.

Following this transaction, Wan retains 5,500 direct shares and 717,540 indirect shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. What broader ownership and valuation context is relevant for institutional review?

As of March 5, 2026, GigaCloud Technology shares had appreciated 165.1% over the prior year, with the reported sale executed at a transaction price of $43.38, and the insider's aggregate stake now representing 0.0144% of outstanding shares.

Company overview

Metric Value Employees 1,561 Revenue (TTM) $1.29 billion Net income (TTM) $137.37 million Price (as of market close 3/5/26) $43.66

* 1-year performance is calculated using March 5th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

GigaCloud Technology Inc. offers a B2B ecommerce platform for large parcel goods, including furniture, home appliances, and fitness equipment, connecting manufacturers primarily in Asia with global resellers.

It operates a marketplace-driven business model, generating revenue from transaction fees and value-added services that facilitate cross-border commerce and logistics.

The company serves manufacturers as suppliers and resellers as primary customers, targeting businesses in the United States, Asia, and Europe seeking efficient, end-to-end large parcel fulfillment solutions.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. is a technology company specializing in B2B ecommerce infrastructure for large parcel merchandise, with a focus on cross-border transactions.

The company leverages a scalable platform to connect Asian manufacturers to resellers worldwide, enabling efficient supply chain and logistics management.

What this transaction means for investors

GigaCloud Technology CTO Xin Wan’s March 5 sale of 100,000 shares in the company is not necessarily a cause for concern. After the transaction, he still owned over 700,000 shares, which suggests he is not in a rush to dispose of his holdings.

Wan’s sale came at a time when GigaCloud stock was doing well. Shares hit a 52-week high of $48 on Feb. 27, just days before Wan’s transaction. The stock is up because GigaCloud’s business is delivering great results.

In the fourth quarter, the company posted sales of $362.7 million, representing 23% year-over-year growth, which helped GigaCloud end 2025 with record revenue. Q4 net income was up 24% year over year to $38.5 million.

Thanks to the company’s stellar performance, GigaCloud’s soaring stock price led to an elevated valuation. Its price-to-earnings ratio of 12 is at a high point for the past year. This makes now a good time to sell, but not to buy.

Should you buy stock in GigaCloud Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in GigaCloud Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and GigaCloud Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $497,659!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,095,404!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 912% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 26, 2026.

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.