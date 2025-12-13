GigaCloud Technology's COO Sells more than 50,000 Shares

Key Points

The COO sold 50,000 shares were sold on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5.

The transaction represented 12.3% of Xinyan Hao's holdings/

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

COO Sells GCT 50,000 Shares Worth $2.0 Million

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT), a B2B ecommerce platform for large parcel goods, reported a notable insider sale amid strong one-year stock gains.

Xinyan Hao, Chief Operating Officer of GigaCloud Technology, disposed of 50,000 shares for a total of $2 million, as detailed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 50,000 Transaction value $2.0 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 0 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 357,486 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $0

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price of $40.06 on Dec. 5.

Key questions

What proportion of Xinyan Hao's indirect holdings was affected by this sale?

This transaction accounted for 12.3% of indirect holdings at the time, with the entirety executed via ICEBERY LIMITED, reducing indirect holdings.

This transaction accounted for 12.3% of indirect holdings at the time, with the entirety executed via ICEBERY LIMITED, reducing indirect holdings. What is the market context for this transaction?

GigaCloud shares were priced at around $40.07 per share during the transaction window; the stock had returned 65.1% over the prior year as of Dec. 5, providing a constructive backdrop for liquidity events by insiders.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close Dec. 5, $40.06 Market capitalization $1.50 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.22 billion Net income (TTM) $129.83 million

* 1-year performance is calculated using Dec. 5 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

GigaCloud Technology leverages a scalable technology platform to facilitate cross-border B2B transactions in large parcel categories. The company's integrated marketplace and logistics solutions enable efficient connections between manufacturers and resellers, supporting international trade flows. Its focused strategy in large parcel ecommerce provides a differentiated competitive position within the software infrastructure sector.

Provides an end-to-end B2B ecommerce platform focused on large parcel merchandise, including furniture, home appliances, and fitness equipment.

Operates a marketplace that connects Asian manufacturers with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe.

Serves manufacturers seeking cross-border distribution and resellers targeting large parcel product categories in global markets.

What this transaction means for investors

COO Xinyan Hao's 50,000 share sale seems significant, given it represented more than 12% of his holdings. However, upon further examination, it doesn't seem concerning.

That's because the transactions occurred under his pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plan. Companies set these up for insiders to sell shares at certain times to avoid the appearance of insider trading. He also sold shares via this plan in November.

Last month, other company insiders sold shares outside of a 10b5-1 plan. These include Zhiwu Chen, Kenneth Lebensburger, and Jan William Visser, all members of the board of directors.

Over the last year, GigaCloud Technology's shares have performed very well. The stock's 94.9% gain through Dec. 11 easily bested the S&P 500 index's 14.3% and the Nasdaq Composite's 17.3% total return.

Glossary

Indirect holdings: Shares owned through another entity or account, not held directly in the individual's name.

Insider sale: The sale of company stock by an executive, director, or major shareholder with access to non-public information.

Form 4: A required SEC filing that discloses insider trades of company securities by officers, directors, or significant shareholders.

ICEBERY LIMITED: An intermediary entity used to hold or transact securities on behalf of an insider.

Weighted average purchase price: The average price paid per share, weighted by the number of shares bought or sold at each price.

Liquidity event: An occurrence allowing shareholders to convert holdings into cash, often through a sale or public offering.

Cross-border distribution: The process of selling and delivering products to buyers in different countries.

B2B ecommerce platform: An online marketplace enabling businesses to buy and sell goods or services to each other.

Large parcel merchandise: Products that are bulky or oversized, such as furniture or appliances, requiring special logistics.

Derivative exercises: The act of converting options or other derivatives into actual shares of stock.

Ownership structure: The way in which a company's shares are held among various owners or entities.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 965%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 8, 2025

Lawrence Rothman, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.