GigaCloud Technology Still Climbs

(RTTNews) - GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) shares are gaining more than 8 percent on Monday morning trade, continuing a rally since the announcement of its initial public offering on August 18. The offering is expected to close today. The company expects gross proceeds of around $36 million from the offering of 2,940,000 Class A ordinary shares at a price of $12.25.

Currently, shares are at $49.17, up 8 percent from the previous close of $48.01 on a volume of 4,730,738.

