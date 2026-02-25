GigaCloud Technology Set to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

GigaCloud TechnologyInc. GCT is slated to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 26, before the opening bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history has been impressive. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four reported quarters and missed once, delivering an earnings surprise of 45.6% on average.

Q4 Expectations for GCT

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is $336 million, indicating 13.6% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual, driven by higher segmental service and product revenues. The consensus estimate for service revenues is pegged at $113.7 million, implying 17.1% year-over-year growth, while that for product revenues is pegged at $222.3 million, indicating an 11.9% increase from the year-ago quarter. Robust growth in revenues from the international market, especially from Europe, is also expected to have improved the top line.

Continuous strategic optimization by combining 2023-acquired Noble House’s product, channel and vendor resources with the operationally efficient and transformative marketplace of GigaCloud is also likely to have boosted top-line volume in this quarter.

Additionally, the recent acquisition of New Classic Home Furnishings in January 2026 is expected to have widened GCT’s distribution and channel reach in the home furnishings market, enabling it to diversify its business beyond e-commerce. The acquisition is anticipated to have positively impacted the top line.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is pegged at 65 cents, indicating a 14.5% decline from the year-ago quarter. GCT’s efforts to resist rising product and service costs, while balancing profit margin, due to the federal government’s imposition of high tariffs, are expected to have narrowed its bottom line.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for GCT this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

GCT has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

