GigaCloud Technology Inc Reports Record $1 Billion in Annual Revenue for 2024 Despite Fourth Quarter Decline in Net Income

GigaCloud Technology reports Q4 and 2024 financial results, achieving over $1 billion in annual revenues, but experiencing profit declines.

Quiver AI Summary

GigaCloud Technology Inc. announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, highlighting significant growth, including surpassing $1 billion in annual revenues for the first time. Fourth-quarter revenues reached $295.8 million, a 20.9% year-over-year increase, while net income was $31.0 million, down 12.9% from the previous year. Full-year revenues were $1.16 billion, a 65% increase, with net income rising by 33.7% to $125.8 million. Despite challenges like reduced gross margins and net income margins, the company reported strong growth in its marketplace and significant increases in active sellers and buyers. GigaCloud also announced the appointment of Erica Wei as Chief Financial Officer and launched a new $46 million share repurchase program, intending to utilize its robust cash position for continued investment in growth. Looking ahead, GigaCloud expects first-quarter 2025 revenues of $250-265 million, reflecting ongoing market adaptation and operational conditions.

Potential Positives

GigaCloud surpassed $1 billion in total annual revenues for the first time in 2024, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth.

Total revenues for the full year 2024 increased by 65.0% year-over-year, demonstrating strong business expansion and market demand for GigaCloud's services.

GigaCloud Marketplace GMV grew 68.9% year-over-year, indicating robust performance and increased activity in the company's digital marketplace.

Despite challenges, GigaCloud maintained a strong financial position with over $300 million in cash and cash equivalents, allowing for continued investment and strategic flexibility.

Potential Negatives

Gross profit decreased by 6.9% year-over-year in Q4 2024, resulting in a lower gross margin of 22.0% compared to 28.5% in Q4 2023.

Net income for Q4 2024 decreased by 12.9% year-over-year, leading to a lower net income margin of 10.5% compared to 14.5% in Q4 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA saw a significant decrease of 29.5% year-over-year in Q4 2024, indicating potential challenges in operational efficiency or cost management.

FAQ

What are GigaCloud's total revenues for 2024?

GigaCloud reported total revenues of $1,161.0 million for the fiscal year 2024, a 65.0% increase year-over-year.

How did GigaCloud Marketplace perform in 2024?

The GigaCloud Marketplace GMV increased by 68.9% year-over-year to $1,341.4 million for the 12 months ended December 31, 2024.

Who is the new Chief Financial Officer of GigaCloud?

Erica Wei has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer after serving as Interim CFO since August 2024.

What is GigaCloud's revenue forecast for Q1 2025?

The company expects total revenues to be between $250 million and $265 million in the first quarter of 2025.

How much cash did GigaCloud have by December 31, 2024?

GigaCloud's cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investments totaled $303.1 million as of December 31, 2024.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GCT Insider Trading Activity

$GCT insiders have traded $GCT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GCT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRANK HURST LIN sold 2,663,076 shares for an estimated $58,055,056

XIN WAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $3,200,618 .

. MARSHALL BERNES (Head of BaaS Program) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $87,500

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GCT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $GCT stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



EL MONTE, Calif., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaCloud Technology Inc (Nasdaq: GCT) (“GigaCloud” or the “Company”), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce technology solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, including a milestone achievement of surpassing $1 billion in total annual revenues for the first time in 2024, and continued robust growth in GigaCloud Marketplace GMV.







Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights











Total revenues



of $295.8 million, increased 20.9% year-over-year.



of $295.8 million, increased 20.9% year-over-year.





Gross profit



of $65.0 million, decreased 6.9% year-over-year.







Gross margin



was 22.0%, compared to 28.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023.



of $65.0 million, decreased 6.9% year-over-year. was 22.0%, compared to 28.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023.





Net income



of $31.0 million, decreased 12.9% year-over-year.







Net income margin



was 10.5%, compared to 14.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023.







Diluted EPS



decreased 12.6% year-over-year to $0.76.



of $31.0 million, decreased 12.9% year-over-year. was 10.5%, compared to 14.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023. decreased 12.6% year-over-year to $0.76.





Adjusted EBITDA





1



decreased 29.5% year-over-year to $30.9 million.







Adjusted EPS – diluted





2



decreased 29.9% year-over-year to $0.75.



decreased 29.5% year-over-year to $30.9 million. decreased 29.9% year-over-year to $0.75.





Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash,



and



Investments



totaled $303.1 million as of December 31, 2024, a 64.5% increase year-over-year.













Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights











Total revenues



of $1,161.0 million, increased 65.0% year-over-year.



of $1,161.0 million, increased 65.0% year-over-year.





Gross profit



of $285.2 million, increased 51.2% year-over-year.







Gross margin



was 24.6%, compared to 26.8% in 2023.



of $285.2 million, increased 51.2% year-over-year. was 24.6%, compared to 26.8% in 2023.





Net income



of $125.8 million, increased 33.7% year-over-year.







Net income margin



was 10.8%, compared to 13.4% in 2023.







Diluted EPS



increased 32.6% year-over-year to $3.05.



of $125.8 million, increased 33.7% year-over-year. was 10.8%, compared to 13.4% in 2023. increased 32.6% year-over-year to $3.05.





Adjusted EBITDA





1



increased 32.6% year-over-year to $156.9 million.







Adjusted EPS – diluted





2



increased 31.8% year-over-year to $3.81.









Operational Highlights











GigaCloud Marketplace GMV





3



increased 68.9% year-over-year to $1,341.4 million for the 12 months ended December 31, 2024.



increased 68.9% year-over-year to $1,341.4 million for the 12 months ended December 31, 2024.





3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV





4



increased 62.8% year-over-year to $693.9 million for the 12 months ended December 31, 2024.



3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV



represented 51.7% of total GigaCloud Marketplace GMV for the 12 months ended December 31, 2024.



increased 62.8% year-over-year to $693.9 million for the 12 months ended December 31, 2024. represented 51.7% of total GigaCloud Marketplace GMV for the 12 months ended December 31, 2024.





Active 3P sellers





5



increased 36.3% year-over-year to 1,111 for the 12 months ended December 31, 2024.



increased 36.3% year-over-year to 1,111 for the 12 months ended December 31, 2024.





Active buyers





6



increased 85.7% year-over-year to 9,306 for the 12 months ended December 31, 2024.



increased 85.7% year-over-year to 9,306 for the 12 months ended December 31, 2024.





Spend per active buyer





7



was $144,142 for the 12 months ended December 31, 2024.











“2024 was a landmark year for GigaCloud as we surpassed $1 billion in total revenues for the first time, a milestone that underscores the strength and resilience of our B2B Marketplace amid a challenging macroeconomic environment,” said Larry Wu, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. “This achievement reflects the growing recognition for our Supplier Fulfilled Retail (SFR) model and our continued success in expanding our platform, driving robust GMV performance. Our global diversification has been a key strength, with standout progress in Europe, which has experienced 155% GMV growth year over year, further validating the broad appeal for our solutions across diverse markets. Our expanding global footprint, deepening partnerships, and relentless focus on innovation continue to fuel our momentum and position us well for the long term. We remain confident in our ability to adapt and maintain our positive trajectory.





In addition, our Board has approved the appointment of Erica Wei as Chief Financial Officer after serving as Interim CFO since August 2024. She has played a key role in strengthening the Company’s financial strategy, leading compliance efforts, and enhancing financial reporting quality, which will be reflected in the upcoming 10-K. Her leadership will be essential as we continue to scale our business and drive long-term growth.”





“Our results reflect robust top-line performance and the strategic investments we are making to scale operations and position GigaCloud for long-term success,” said Erica Wei, Chief Financial Officer. “Despite a challenging macro environment, our ability to adapt and execute has kept us on a path of sustained, stable growth. At the same time, we are committed to enhancing shareholder value. Since our $46 million share repurchase authorization in September, we have executed approximately $29 million in share repurchases under a Rule 10b5-1 plan as of today. Our strong financial position of over $300 million in cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments, while remaining debt-free, gives us the financial flexibility to continue investing in our platform, expanding globally, and driving sustained value for our shareholders.”







Business Outlook







The Company expects its total revenues to be between $250 million and $265 million in the first quarter of 2025. This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change and cannot be predicted with reasonable accuracy as of the date hereof.







Share Repurchase Program







In June 2023, we announced that our board of directors approved a share repurchase program to repurchase up to US$25.0 million of our Class A ordinary shares over the next 12 months, which expired in June 2024. On September 3, 2024, we announced that our board of directors approved a new share repurchase program under which we may purchase up to $46.0 million of our Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.05, over a 12-month period. Under the share repurchase program, we may purchase our ordinary shares through various means, including open market transactions, privately negotiated transactions, block trades, any combination thereof or other legally permissible means. We may effect repurchase transactions in compliance with Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act. The number of shares repurchased and the timing of repurchases will depend on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, price, trading volume and general market conditions, along with our working capital requirements, general business conditions and other factors. Our board of directors will review the share repurchase program periodically, and may modify, suspend or terminate the share repurchase program at any time. We plan to fund repurchases from our existing cash balance.





During the fourth quarter of 2024, we have repurchased 1,033,292 of our Class A ordinary shares at a total consideration of approximately $23 million. Subsequent to the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company has repurchased an aggregate of 283,889 Class A ordinary shares in the open market at a total consideration of approximately $6 million pursuant to a repurchase plan under Rule 10b5-1 of the Exchange Act.







Conference Call







The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 5:30 pm U.S. Eastern Time on March 3, 2025 (6:30 am Hong Kong Time on March 4, 2025). Participants who wish to join the call should pre-register here at



https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10045735-6sh8hd.html



. Upon registration, participants will receive the dial-in number and a unique PIN, which can be used to join the conference call. If participants register and forget their PIN or lose their registration confirmation email, they may re-register to receive a new PIN. All participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the start time.





A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Company’s investor relations website at:



https://investors.gigacloudtech.com/



.







About GigaCloud Technology Inc







GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company’s B2B ecommerce platform, the “GigaCloud Marketplace,” integrates everything from discovery, payments and logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. The Company’s global marketplace seamlessly connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers, primarily in the U.S., Asia and Europe, to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed and efficiency. GigaCloud offers a comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturer’s warehouse to the end customer’s doorstep, all at one fixed price. The Company first launched its marketplace in January 2019 by focusing on the global furniture market and has since expanded into additional categories, including home appliances and fitness equipment. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://investors.gigacloudtech.com/







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS – diluted, to understand and evaluate its core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is net income excluding interest, income taxes and depreciation, further adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense and non-recurring items. Adjusted EPS – diluted is a financial measure defined as our Adjusted EBITDA divided by our diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, respectively. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS – diluted as measures of operating performance, for planning purposes, to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and in communications with our Board of Directors and investors concerning our financial performance. Non-GAAP financial measures, which may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.





For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” and “Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS – diluted” set forth at the end of this press release.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:









GigaCloud Technology Inc







Investor Relations





Email: ir@gigacloudtech.com







PondelWilkinson, Inc.







Laurie Berman (Investors) – lberman@pondel.com





George Medici (Media) – gmedici@pondel.com



















GigaCloud Technology Inc









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(In thousands except for share data and per share data)





































December 31,





















2024













2023













ASSETS





























Current assets



























Cash and cash equivalents









$





259,759













$





183,283













Restricted cash













685

















885













Investments













42,674

















—













Accounts receivable, net













57,313

















58,876













Inventories













172,489

















132,247













Prepayments and other current assets













14,672

















17,516















Total current assets

















547,592





















392,807

















Non-current assets



























Operating lease right-of-use assets













451,930

















398,922













Property and equipment, net













29,498

















24,614













Intangible assets, net













6,198

















8,367













Goodwill













12,586

















12,586













Deferred tax assets













10,026

















1,440













Other non-current assets













12,645

















8,173















Total non-current assets

















522,883





















454,102

















Total assets













$









1,070,475

















$









846,909

































































































2024













2023













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY





























Current liabilities



























Accounts payable (including accounts payable of VIEs without recourse to the Company of $nil and $11,563 as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)









$





78,163













$





69,757













Contract liabilities (including contract liabilities of VIEs without recourse to the Company of $nil and $736 as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)













4,486

















5,537













Current operating lease liabilities (including current operating lease liabilities of VIEs without recourse to the Company of $nil and $1,305 as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)













88,521

















57,949













Income tax payable (including income tax payable of VIEs without recourse to the Company of $nil and $3,644 as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)













13,615

















15,212













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (including accrued expenses and other current liabilities of VIEs without recourse to the Company of $nil and $2,774 as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)













79,594

















57,319















Total current liabilities

















264,379





















205,774

















Non-current liabilities



























Operating lease liabilities, non-current (including operating lease liabilities, non-current of VIEs without recourse to the Company of $nil and $553 as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)













395,235

















343,511













Deferred tax liabilities













941

















3,795













Finance lease obligations, non-current













382

















111













Non-current income tax payable













4,321

















3,302















Total non-current liabilities

















400,879





















350,719

















Total liabilities













$









665,258

















$









556,493

















Commitments and contingencies













































































































2024













2023













Shareholders’ equity



























Treasury shares, at cost (609,390 and 294,029 shares held as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)









$





(11,816





)









$





(1,594





)









Class A ordinary shares ($0.05 par value, 50,673,268 shares authorized, 32,878,735 and 31,738,632 shares issued as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, 32,269,345 and 31,455,148 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)













1,643

















1,584













Class B ordinary shares ($0.05 par value, 9,326,732 shares authorized, 8,076,732 and 9,326,732 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023)













403

















466













Additional paid-in capital













120,262

















111,736













Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)













(4,136





)













526













Retained earnings













298,861

















177,698















Total shareholders’ equity

















405,217





















290,416

















Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity













$









1,070,475

















$









846,909





























































GigaCloud Technology Inc









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME









(In thousands except for share data and per share data)





































Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023













Revenues







































Service revenues





$





97,107













$





69,336













$





350,273













$





199,184













Product revenues









198,675

















175,401

















810,769

















504,647















Total revenues













295,782





















244,737





















1,161,042





















703,831

















Cost of revenues







































Services









78,188

















57,291

















284,951

















161,215













Product sales









152,604

















117,609

















590,855

















353,983















Total cost of revenues













230,792





















174,900





















875,806





















515,198

















Gross profit













64,990





















69,837





















285,236





















188,633

















Operating expenses







































Selling and marketing expenses









18,041

















14,004

















70,686

















41,386













General and administrative expenses









16,979

















13,130

















73,944

















30,008













Research and development expenses









2,356

















2,344

















9,791

















3,925













Gains (losses) on disposal of property and equipment









(20





)













3,236

















193

















3,236















Total operating expenses













37,356





















32,714





















154,614





















78,555

















Operating income













27,634





















37,123





















130,622





















110,078















Interest expense









(29





)













(108





)













(256





)













(1,240





)









Interest income









2,849

















1,293

















9,405

















3,304













Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net









(754





)













4,239

















(1,233





)













2,086













Government grants









8

















438

















37

















911













Others, net









678

















(137





)













2,039

















(144





)











Income before income taxes













30,386





















42,848





















140,614





















114,995















Income tax expense









573

















(7,273





)













(14,806





)













(20,887





)











Net income









$









30,959

















$









35,575

















$









125,808

















$









94,108

















Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders













30,959





















35,575





















125,808





















94,108















Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil income taxes









(715





)













232

















(1,266





)













(278





)









Net unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale investments









(12





)















—



















7



















—















Intra-entity foreign currency transactions gain (loss)









(2,565





)















—



















(2,565





)















—















Release of foreign currency translation reserve related to liquidation of subsidiaries









(838





)















—



















(838





)















—

















Total other comprehensive income (loss)













(4,130









)

















232





















(4,662









)

















(278









)













Comprehensive Income









$









26,829

















$









35,807

















$









121,146

















$









93,830

















Net income per ordinary share







































—Basic





$





0.76













$





0.87













$





3.06













$





2.31













—Diluted





$





0.76













$





0.87













$





3.05













$





2.30















Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding used in computing net income per ordinary share







































—Basic









40,869,106

















40,770,882

















41,079,672

















40,788,448













—Diluted









40,944,311

















40,901,772

















41,201,026

















40,922,590







































































































GigaCloud Technology Inc









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(In thousands)





























Year Ended









December 31,

















2024













2023













Cash flows from operating activities:

























Net income







$





125,808













$





94,108















Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:























Depreciation and amortization









8,524

















2,873













Share-based compensation









16,825

















2,503













Operating lease









29,282

















2,485













Changes in accounts receivables, net









(234





)













(5,058





)









Changes in inventories









(46,875





)













(16,514





)









Changes in prepayments and other assets









(1,665





)













(9,249





)









Changes in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities









38,188

















46,258













Changes in contract liabilities









(992





)













1,473













Changes in income tax payable









(1,023





)













10,977













Changes in deferred income taxes









(11,462





)













398













Other operating activities









1,702

















3,198















Net cash provided by operating activities













158,078





















133,452

















Cash flows from investing activities:























Cash paid for purchase of property and equipment









(15,536





)













(4,380





)









Cash received from disposal of property and equipment









2,103

















462













Acquisitions, net of cash acquired









—

















(86,629





)









Purchases of investments









(73,831





)













—













Sale and maturities of investments









31,845

















—















Net cash used in investing activities













(55,419









)

















(90,547









)













Cash flows from financing activities:























Repayment of finance lease obligations









(1,726





)













(2,212





)









Repayment of bank loans









—

















(197





)









Repurchases of ordinary shares









(23,243





)













(1,594





)











Net cash used in financing activities













(24,969









)

















(4,003









)











Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and restricted cash









(1,414





)













190















Net increase in cash and restricted cash













76,276





















39,092















Cash and restricted cash at the beginning of the year









184,168

















145,076















Cash and restricted cash at the end of the year









$









260,444

















$









184,168

















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information























Cash paid for interest expense









256

















1,240













Cash paid for income taxes









26,301

















9,512















Non-cash investing and financing activities:























Purchase of property and equipment under finance leases









767

















—













Reversal of subscription receivable from ordinary shares









—

















312













Fair value of assets acquired by acquisition









—

















273,086













Cash paid for business combinations and asset purchases









—

















87,568













Liabilities assumed by acquisition









—

















(185,518





)



































































GigaCloud Technology Inc









UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA









(In thousands, except for per share data)





































Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023

















(In thousands)











Net income







$









30,959

















$









35,575

















$









125,808

















$









94,108















Add: Income tax expense









(573





)













7,273

















14,806

















20,887













Add: Interest expense









29

















108

















256

















1,240













Less: Interest income









(2,849





)













(1,293





)













(9,405





)













(3,304





)









Add: Depreciation and amortization









2,271

















1,723

















8,524

















2,873













Add: Share-based compensation expense









1,245

















429

















16,825

















2,503













Add: Non-recurring items



(1)











(180





)













—

















128

















—













Adjusted EBITDA







$









30,902

















$









43,815

















$









156,942

















$









118,307















_____________________





(1) One of our fulfillment centers in Japan experienced a fire in March 2024. The fire destroyed our inventories located within the fulfillment center. We recognized losses of $2.0 million as a result of the fire in 2024. Based on the provisions of our insurance policies, the gross losses were reduced by the insurance proceeds received $1.9 million from our insurance carrier for the claim. We do not believe such losses to be recurring or frequent in nature.



























UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EPS – DILUTED





































Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023













Net income per ordinary share – diluted









$









0.76

















$









0.87

















$









3.05

















$









2.30















Adjustments, per ordinary share:





































Add: Income tax expense









(0.01





)













0.18

















0.36

















0.51













Add: Interest expense









—

















—

















0.01

















0.03













Less: Interest income









(0.07





)













(0.03





)













(0.23





)













(0.08





)









Add: Depreciation and amortization









0.05

















0.04

















0.21

















0.07













Add: Share-based compensation expenses









0.02

















0.01

















0.41

















0.06













Add: Non-recurring items



(1)











—

















—

















—

















—















Adjusted EPS – diluted









$









0.75

















$









1.07

















$









3.81

















$









2.89



















































Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding - diluted









40,944,311

















40,901,772

















41,201,026

















40,922,590













_____________________





(1) One of our fulfillment centers in Japan experienced a fire in March 2024. The fire destroyed our inventories located within the fulfillment center. We recognized losses of $2.0 million as a result of the fire in 2024. Based on the provisions of our insurance policies, the gross losses were reduced by the insurance proceeds received $1.9 million from our insurance carrier for the claim. We do not believe such losses to be recurring or frequent in nature.





_____________________







1



Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” set forth at the end of this press release.







2



Adjusted EPS – diluted is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS – diluted” set forth at the end of this press release.







3



GigaCloud Marketplace GMV means the total gross merchandise value of transactions ordered through our GigaCloud Marketplace including GigaCloud 3P and GigaCloud 1P, before any deductions of value added tax, goods and services tax, shipping charges paid by buyers to sellers and any refunds.







4



3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV means the total gross merchandise value of transactions sold through our GigaCloud Marketplace by 3P sellers, before any deductions of value added tax, goods and services tax, shipping charges paid by buyers to sellers and any refunds.







5



Active 3P sellers means sellers who have sold a product in GigaCloud Marketplace within the last 12-month period, irrespective of cancellations or returns.







6



Active buyers means buyers who have purchased a product in the GigaCloud Marketplace within the last 12-month period, irrespective of cancellations or returns.







7



Spend per active buyer is calculated by dividing the total GigaCloud Marketplace GMV within the last 12-month period by the number of active buyers as of such date.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.