GigaCloud Technology Inc Reports Record $1 Billion in Annual Revenue for 2024 Despite Fourth Quarter Decline in Net Income

March 03, 2025 — 04:13 pm EST

GigaCloud Technology reports Q4 and 2024 financial results, achieving over $1 billion in annual revenues, but experiencing profit declines.

Quiver AI Summary

GigaCloud Technology Inc. announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, highlighting significant growth, including surpassing $1 billion in annual revenues for the first time. Fourth-quarter revenues reached $295.8 million, a 20.9% year-over-year increase, while net income was $31.0 million, down 12.9% from the previous year. Full-year revenues were $1.16 billion, a 65% increase, with net income rising by 33.7% to $125.8 million. Despite challenges like reduced gross margins and net income margins, the company reported strong growth in its marketplace and significant increases in active sellers and buyers. GigaCloud also announced the appointment of Erica Wei as Chief Financial Officer and launched a new $46 million share repurchase program, intending to utilize its robust cash position for continued investment in growth. Looking ahead, GigaCloud expects first-quarter 2025 revenues of $250-265 million, reflecting ongoing market adaptation and operational conditions.

Potential Positives

  • GigaCloud surpassed $1 billion in total annual revenues for the first time in 2024, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth.
  • Total revenues for the full year 2024 increased by 65.0% year-over-year, demonstrating strong business expansion and market demand for GigaCloud's services.
  • GigaCloud Marketplace GMV grew 68.9% year-over-year, indicating robust performance and increased activity in the company's digital marketplace.
  • Despite challenges, GigaCloud maintained a strong financial position with over $300 million in cash and cash equivalents, allowing for continued investment and strategic flexibility.

Potential Negatives

  • Gross profit decreased by 6.9% year-over-year in Q4 2024, resulting in a lower gross margin of 22.0% compared to 28.5% in Q4 2023.
  • Net income for Q4 2024 decreased by 12.9% year-over-year, leading to a lower net income margin of 10.5% compared to 14.5% in Q4 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA saw a significant decrease of 29.5% year-over-year in Q4 2024, indicating potential challenges in operational efficiency or cost management.

FAQ

What are GigaCloud's total revenues for 2024?

GigaCloud reported total revenues of $1,161.0 million for the fiscal year 2024, a 65.0% increase year-over-year.

How did GigaCloud Marketplace perform in 2024?

The GigaCloud Marketplace GMV increased by 68.9% year-over-year to $1,341.4 million for the 12 months ended December 31, 2024.

Who is the new Chief Financial Officer of GigaCloud?

Erica Wei has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer after serving as Interim CFO since August 2024.

What is GigaCloud's revenue forecast for Q1 2025?

The company expects total revenues to be between $250 million and $265 million in the first quarter of 2025.

How much cash did GigaCloud have by December 31, 2024?

GigaCloud's cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investments totaled $303.1 million as of December 31, 2024.

$GCT Insider Trading Activity

$GCT insiders have traded $GCT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GCT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • FRANK HURST LIN sold 2,663,076 shares for an estimated $58,055,056
  • XIN WAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $3,200,618.
  • MARSHALL BERNES (Head of BaaS Program) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $87,500

$GCT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $GCT stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CITIGROUP INC added 314,664 shares (+1857.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,827,577
  • PERTENTO PARTNERS LLP removed 301,270 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,923,184
  • OASIS MANAGEMENT CO LTD. added 299,680 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,550,073
  • UBS GROUP AG added 257,997 shares (+1310.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,778,104
  • SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 255,176 shares (-69.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,725,859
  • JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 222,304 shares (+1599.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,117,070
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 208,037 shares (+12.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,852,845

Full Release



EL MONTE, Calif., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaCloud Technology Inc (Nasdaq: GCT) (“GigaCloud” or the “Company”), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce technology solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, including a milestone achievement of surpassing $1 billion in total annual revenues for the first time in 2024, and continued robust growth in GigaCloud Marketplace GMV.




Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights





  • Total revenues

    of $295.8 million, increased 20.9% year-over-year.



  • Gross profit

    of $65.0 million, decreased 6.9% year-over-year.



    Gross margin

    was 22.0%, compared to 28.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023.



  • Net income

    of $31.0 million, decreased 12.9% year-over-year.



    Net income margin

    was 10.5%, compared to 14.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023.



    Diluted EPS

    decreased 12.6% year-over-year to $0.76.



  • Adjusted EBITDA


    1

    decreased 29.5% year-over-year to $30.9 million.



    Adjusted EPS – diluted


    2

    decreased 29.9% year-over-year to $0.75.



  • Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash,

    and

    Investments

    totaled $303.1 million as of December 31, 2024, a 64.5% increase year-over-year.






Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights





  • Total revenues

    of $1,161.0 million, increased 65.0% year-over-year.



  • Gross profit

    of $285.2 million, increased 51.2% year-over-year.



    Gross margin

    was 24.6%, compared to 26.8% in 2023.



  • Net income

    of $125.8 million, increased 33.7% year-over-year.



    Net income margin

    was 10.8%, compared to 13.4% in 2023.



    Diluted EPS

    increased 32.6% year-over-year to $3.05.



  • Adjusted EBITDA


    1

    increased 32.6% year-over-year to $156.9 million.



    Adjusted EPS – diluted


    2

    increased 31.8% year-over-year to $3.81.




Operational Highlights





  • GigaCloud Marketplace GMV


    3

    increased 68.9% year-over-year to $1,341.4 million for the 12 months ended December 31, 2024.



  • 3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV


    4

    increased 62.8% year-over-year to $693.9 million for the 12 months ended December 31, 2024.

    3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV

    represented 51.7% of total GigaCloud Marketplace GMV for the 12 months ended December 31, 2024.



  • Active 3P sellers


    5

    increased 36.3% year-over-year to 1,111 for the 12 months ended December 31, 2024.



  • Active buyers


    6

    increased 85.7% year-over-year to 9,306 for the 12 months ended December 31, 2024.



  • Spend per active buyer


    7

    was $144,142 for the 12 months ended December 31, 2024.





“2024 was a landmark year for GigaCloud as we surpassed $1 billion in total revenues for the first time, a milestone that underscores the strength and resilience of our B2B Marketplace amid a challenging macroeconomic environment,” said Larry Wu, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. “This achievement reflects the growing recognition for our Supplier Fulfilled Retail (SFR) model and our continued success in expanding our platform, driving robust GMV performance. Our global diversification has been a key strength, with standout progress in Europe, which has experienced 155% GMV growth year over year, further validating the broad appeal for our solutions across diverse markets. Our expanding global footprint, deepening partnerships, and relentless focus on innovation continue to fuel our momentum and position us well for the long term. We remain confident in our ability to adapt and maintain our positive trajectory.



In addition, our Board has approved the appointment of Erica Wei as Chief Financial Officer after serving as Interim CFO since August 2024. She has played a key role in strengthening the Company’s financial strategy, leading compliance efforts, and enhancing financial reporting quality, which will be reflected in the upcoming 10-K. Her leadership will be essential as we continue to scale our business and drive long-term growth.”



“Our results reflect robust top-line performance and the strategic investments we are making to scale operations and position GigaCloud for long-term success,” said Erica Wei, Chief Financial Officer. “Despite a challenging macro environment, our ability to adapt and execute has kept us on a path of sustained, stable growth. At the same time, we are committed to enhancing shareholder value. Since our $46 million share repurchase authorization in September, we have executed approximately $29 million in share repurchases under a Rule 10b5-1 plan as of today. Our strong financial position of over $300 million in cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments, while remaining debt-free, gives us the financial flexibility to continue investing in our platform, expanding globally, and driving sustained value for our shareholders.”




Business Outlook



The Company expects its total revenues to be between $250 million and $265 million in the first quarter of 2025. This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change and cannot be predicted with reasonable accuracy as of the date hereof.




Share Repurchase Program



In June 2023, we announced that our board of directors approved a share repurchase program to repurchase up to US$25.0 million of our Class A ordinary shares over the next 12 months, which expired in June 2024. On September 3, 2024, we announced that our board of directors approved a new share repurchase program under which we may purchase up to $46.0 million of our Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.05, over a 12-month period. Under the share repurchase program, we may purchase our ordinary shares through various means, including open market transactions, privately negotiated transactions, block trades, any combination thereof or other legally permissible means. We may effect repurchase transactions in compliance with Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act. The number of shares repurchased and the timing of repurchases will depend on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, price, trading volume and general market conditions, along with our working capital requirements, general business conditions and other factors. Our board of directors will review the share repurchase program periodically, and may modify, suspend or terminate the share repurchase program at any time. We plan to fund repurchases from our existing cash balance.



During the fourth quarter of 2024, we have repurchased 1,033,292 of our Class A ordinary shares at a total consideration of approximately $23 million. Subsequent to the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company has repurchased an aggregate of 283,889 Class A ordinary shares in the open market at a total consideration of approximately $6 million pursuant to a repurchase plan under Rule 10b5-1 of the Exchange Act.




Conference Call



The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 5:30 pm U.S. Eastern Time on March 3, 2025 (6:30 am Hong Kong Time on March 4, 2025). Participants who wish to join the call should pre-register here at

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10045735-6sh8hd.html

. Upon registration, participants will receive the dial-in number and a unique PIN, which can be used to join the conference call. If participants register and forget their PIN or lose their registration confirmation email, they may re-register to receive a new PIN. All participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the start time.



A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Company’s investor relations website at:

https://investors.gigacloudtech.com/

.




About GigaCloud Technology Inc



GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company’s B2B ecommerce platform, the “GigaCloud Marketplace,” integrates everything from discovery, payments and logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. The Company’s global marketplace seamlessly connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers, primarily in the U.S., Asia and Europe, to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed and efficiency. GigaCloud offers a comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturer’s warehouse to the end customer’s doorstep, all at one fixed price. The Company first launched its marketplace in January 2019 by focusing on the global furniture market and has since expanded into additional categories, including home appliances and fitness equipment. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://investors.gigacloudtech.com/




Non-GAAP Financial Measures



The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS – diluted, to understand and evaluate its core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is net income excluding interest, income taxes and depreciation, further adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense and non-recurring items. Adjusted EPS – diluted is a financial measure defined as our Adjusted EBITDA divided by our diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, respectively. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS – diluted as measures of operating performance, for planning purposes, to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and in communications with our Board of Directors and investors concerning our financial performance. Non-GAAP financial measures, which may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.



For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” and “Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS – diluted” set forth at the end of this press release.




Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.




For investor and media inquiries, please contact:




GigaCloud Technology Inc



Investor Relations



Email: ir@gigacloudtech.com




PondelWilkinson, Inc.



Laurie Berman (Investors) – lberman@pondel.com



George Medici (Media) – gmedici@pondel.com


GigaCloud Technology Inc




UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




(In thousands except for share data and per share data)







December 31,




2024


2023


ASSETS





Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$
259,759


$
183,283

Restricted cash


685



885

Investments


42,674






Accounts receivable, net


57,313



58,876

Inventories


172,489



132,247

Prepayments and other current assets


14,672



17,516


Total current assets



547,592




392,807


Non-current assets




Operating lease right-of-use assets


451,930



398,922

Property and equipment, net


29,498



24,614

Intangible assets, net


6,198



8,367

Goodwill


12,586



12,586

Deferred tax assets


10,026



1,440

Other non-current assets


12,645



8,173


Total non-current assets



522,883




454,102


Total assets


$

1,070,475



$

846,909



















2024


2023


LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY





Current liabilities




Accounts payable (including accounts payable of VIEs without recourse to the Company of $nil and $11,563 as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)

$
78,163


$
69,757

Contract liabilities (including contract liabilities of VIEs without recourse to the Company of $nil and $736 as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)


4,486



5,537

Current operating lease liabilities (including current operating lease liabilities of VIEs without recourse to the Company of $nil and $1,305 as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)


88,521



57,949

Income tax payable (including income tax payable of VIEs without recourse to the Company of $nil and $3,644 as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)


13,615



15,212

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (including accrued expenses and other current liabilities of VIEs without recourse to the Company of $nil and $2,774 as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)


79,594



57,319


Total current liabilities



264,379




205,774


Non-current liabilities




Operating lease liabilities, non-current (including operating lease liabilities, non-current of VIEs without recourse to the Company of $nil and $553 as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)


395,235



343,511

Deferred tax liabilities


941



3,795

Finance lease obligations, non-current


382



111

Non-current income tax payable


4,321



3,302


Total non-current liabilities



400,879




350,719


Total liabilities


$

665,258



$

556,493


Commitments and contingencies






















2024


2023


Shareholders’ equity




Treasury shares, at cost (609,390 and 294,029 shares held as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)

$
(11,816
)

$
(1,594
)

Class A ordinary shares ($0.05 par value, 50,673,268 shares authorized, 32,878,735 and 31,738,632 shares issued as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, 32,269,345 and 31,455,148 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)


1,643



1,584

Class B ordinary shares ($0.05 par value, 9,326,732 shares authorized, 8,076,732 and 9,326,732 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023)


403



466

Additional paid-in capital


120,262



111,736

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


(4,136
)


526

Retained earnings


298,861



177,698


Total shareholders’ equity



405,217




290,416


Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity


$

1,070,475



$

846,909














































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































GigaCloud Technology Inc




UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME




(In thousands except for share data and per share data)







Three Months Ended




December 31,


Year Ended




December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023


Revenues







Service revenues
$
97,107


$
69,336


$
350,273


$
199,184

Product revenues

198,675



175,401



810,769



504,647


Total revenues


295,782




244,737




1,161,042




703,831


Cost of revenues







Services

78,188



57,291



284,951



161,215

Product sales

152,604



117,609



590,855



353,983


Total cost of revenues


230,792




174,900




875,806




515,198


Gross profit


64,990




69,837




285,236




188,633


Operating expenses







Selling and marketing expenses

18,041



14,004



70,686



41,386

General and administrative expenses

16,979



13,130



73,944



30,008

Research and development expenses

2,356



2,344



9,791



3,925

Gains (losses) on disposal of property and equipment

(20
)


3,236



193



3,236


Total operating expenses


37,356




32,714




154,614




78,555


Operating income


27,634




37,123




130,622




110,078

Interest expense

(29
)


(108
)


(256
)


(1,240
)

Interest income

2,849



1,293



9,405



3,304

Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net

(754
)


4,239



(1,233
)


2,086

Government grants

8



438



37



911

Others, net

678



(137
)


2,039



(144
)


Income before income taxes


30,386




42,848




140,614




114,995

Income tax expense

573



(7,273
)


(14,806
)


(20,887
)


Net income

$

30,959



$

35,575



$

125,808



$

94,108


Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders


30,959




35,575




125,808




94,108

Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil income taxes

(715
)


232



(1,266
)


(278
)

Net unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale investments

(12
)









7








Intra-entity foreign currency transactions gain (loss)

(2,565
)









(2,565
)







Release of foreign currency translation reserve related to liquidation of subsidiaries

(838
)









(838
)








Total other comprehensive income (loss)


(4,130

)



232




(4,662

)



(278

)


Comprehensive Income

$

26,829



$

35,807



$

121,146



$

93,830


Net income per ordinary share







—Basic
$
0.76


$
0.87


$
3.06


$
2.31

—Diluted
$
0.76


$
0.87


$
3.05


$
2.30


Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding used in computing net income per ordinary share







—Basic

40,869,106



40,770,882



41,079,672



40,788,448

—Diluted

40,944,311



40,901,772



41,201,026



40,922,590















































































































































































































































































































































































































































GigaCloud Technology Inc




UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




(In thousands)





Year Ended




December 31,



2024


2023


Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income
$
125,808


$
94,108


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization

8,524



2,873

Share-based compensation

16,825



2,503

Operating lease

29,282



2,485

Changes in accounts receivables, net

(234
)


(5,058
)

Changes in inventories

(46,875
)


(16,514
)

Changes in prepayments and other assets

(1,665
)


(9,249
)

Changes in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

38,188



46,258

Changes in contract liabilities

(992
)


1,473

Changes in income tax payable

(1,023
)


10,977

Changes in deferred income taxes

(11,462
)


398

Other operating activities

1,702



3,198


Net cash provided by operating activities


158,078




133,452


Cash flows from investing activities:



Cash paid for purchase of property and equipment

(15,536
)


(4,380
)

Cash received from disposal of property and equipment

2,103



462

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired






(86,629
)

Purchases of investments

(73,831
)





Sale and maturities of investments

31,845







Net cash used in investing activities


(55,419

)



(90,547

)


Cash flows from financing activities:



Repayment of finance lease obligations

(1,726
)


(2,212
)

Repayment of bank loans






(197
)

Repurchases of ordinary shares

(23,243
)


(1,594
)


Net cash used in financing activities


(24,969

)



(4,003

)

Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and restricted cash

(1,414
)


190


Net increase in cash and restricted cash


76,276




39,092

Cash and restricted cash at the beginning of the year

184,168



145,076


Cash and restricted cash at the end of the year

$

260,444



$

184,168


Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information



Cash paid for interest expense

256



1,240

Cash paid for income taxes

26,301



9,512


Non-cash investing and financing activities:



Purchase of property and equipment under finance leases

767






Reversal of subscription receivable from ordinary shares






312

Fair value of assets acquired by acquisition






273,086

Cash paid for business combinations and asset purchases






87,568

Liabilities assumed by acquisition






(185,518
)

































































































































































































GigaCloud Technology Inc




UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA




(In thousands, except for per share data)







Three Months Ended




December 31,


Year Ended




December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023



(In thousands)

Net income

$

30,959



$

35,575



$

125,808



$

94,108

Add: Income tax expense

(573
)


7,273



14,806



20,887

Add: Interest expense

29



108



256



1,240

Less: Interest income

(2,849
)


(1,293
)


(9,405
)


(3,304
)

Add: Depreciation and amortization

2,271



1,723



8,524



2,873

Add: Share-based compensation expense

1,245



429



16,825



2,503

Add: Non-recurring items

(1)

(180
)







128






Adjusted EBITDA

$

30,902



$

43,815



$

156,942



$

118,307


_____________________


(1)  One of our fulfillment centers in Japan experienced a fire in March 2024. The fire destroyed our inventories located within the fulfillment center. We recognized losses of $2.0 million as a result of the fire in 2024. Based on the provisions of our insurance policies, the gross losses were reduced by the insurance proceeds received $1.9 million from our insurance carrier for the claim. We do not believe such losses to be recurring or frequent in nature.


UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EPS – DILUTED







Three Months Ended




December 31,


Year Ended




December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023


Net income per ordinary share – diluted

$

0.76



$

0.87



$

3.05



$

2.30

Adjustments, per ordinary share:







Add: Income tax expense

(0.01
)


0.18



0.36



0.51

Add: Interest expense











0.01



0.03

Less: Interest income

(0.07
)


(0.03
)


(0.23
)


(0.08
)

Add: Depreciation and amortization

0.05



0.04



0.21



0.07

Add: Share-based compensation expenses

0.02



0.01



0.41



0.06

Add: Non-recurring items

(1)




















Adjusted EPS – diluted

$

0.75



$

1.07



$

3.81



$

2.89









Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding - diluted

40,944,311



40,901,772



41,201,026



40,922,590


_____________________


(1)  One of our fulfillment centers in Japan experienced a fire in March 2024. The fire destroyed our inventories located within the fulfillment center. We recognized losses of $2.0 million as a result of the fire in 2024. Based on the provisions of our insurance policies, the gross losses were reduced by the insurance proceeds received $1.9 million from our insurance carrier for the claim. We do not believe such losses to be recurring or frequent in nature.



_____________________




1

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” set forth at the end of this press release.




2

Adjusted EPS – diluted is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS – diluted” set forth at the end of this press release.




3

GigaCloud Marketplace GMV means the total gross merchandise value of transactions ordered through our GigaCloud Marketplace including GigaCloud 3P and GigaCloud 1P, before any deductions of value added tax, goods and services tax, shipping charges paid by buyers to sellers and any refunds.




4

3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV means the total gross merchandise value of transactions sold through our GigaCloud Marketplace by 3P sellers, before any deductions of value added tax, goods and services tax, shipping charges paid by buyers to sellers and any refunds.




5

Active 3P sellers means sellers who have sold a product in GigaCloud Marketplace within the last 12-month period, irrespective of cancellations or returns.




6

Active buyers means buyers who have purchased a product in the GigaCloud Marketplace within the last 12-month period, irrespective of cancellations or returns.




7

Spend per active buyer is calculated by dividing the total GigaCloud Marketplace GMV within the last 12-month period by the number of active buyers as of such date.






