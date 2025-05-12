GigaCloud Technology Inc Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with Revenue Growth and Strategic Share Repurchase Program

GigaCloud Technology reported Q1 2025 financial results, showing revenue growth and increased marketplace activity despite lower gross profit margins.

Quiver AI Summary

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: GCT) announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting total revenues of $271.9 million, an 8.3% increase year-over-year, alongside a net income of $27.1 million. However, gross profit decreased by 4.2% to $63.7 million, leading to a gross margin decline from 26.5% in Q1 2024 to 23.4% in Q1 2025. The company's marketplace saw significant growth, with gross merchandise value (GMV) rising 56.1% year-over-year to $1,416.7 million, and the number of active buyers increasing by 81.4%. GigaCloud also announced a share repurchase program that has been expanded to $78 million, with approximately 3.7 million shares repurchased. Looking ahead, the company projects revenues between $275 million and $305 million for the next quarter, indicating confidence in long-term growth despite macroeconomic challenges.

Potential Positives

GigaCloud reported total revenues of $271.9 million for Q1 2025, reflecting an 8.3% increase year-over-year.

Gross merchandise value (GMV) for the GigaCloud Marketplace increased significantly, with overall GMV growing 56.1% year-over-year to $1,416.7 million.

Active buyers on the GigaCloud Marketplace increased by 81.4% year-over-year, reaching a total of 9,966, indicating strong market engagement.

The company successfully executed a share repurchase program, repurchasing approximately 3.7 million shares for $61.8 million, demonstrating confidence in its long-term value creation strategy.

Potential Negatives

Gross profit decreased by 4.2% year-over-year, indicating potential challenges in managing costs or pricing pressure.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 3.8% year-over-year, suggesting a decline in operational efficiency or profitability.

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investments decreased by 5.1% from the previous quarter, which may raise concerns about liquidity or financial stability.

FAQ

What were GigaCloud's total revenues for Q1 2025?

Total revenues for GigaCloud in Q1 2025 were $271.9 million, reflecting an 8.3% year-over-year increase.

How much did GigaCloud's net income change in Q1 2025?

GigaCloud reported net income of $27.1 million, which was consistent with the prior-year period's $27.2 million.

What is the forecast for GigaCloud's revenues in Q2 2025?

The company expects total revenues to range between $275 million and $305 million in Q2 2025.

What significant growth did GigaCloud Marketplace achieve?

The GigaCloud Marketplace GMV increased by 56.1% year-over-year, reaching $1,416.7 million for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025.

What is the status of GigaCloud's share repurchase program?

The share repurchase program has been authorized for $78 million, with approximately 3.7 million shares repurchased as of May 12, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GCT Insider Trading Activity

$GCT insiders have traded $GCT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GCT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRANK HURST LIN sold 2,663,076 shares for an estimated $58,055,056

XIN WAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $3,200,618 .

. MARSHALL BERNES (Head of BaaS Program) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $87,500

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GCT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $GCT stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



EL MONTE, Calif., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaCloud Technology Inc (Nasdaq: GCT) (“GigaCloud” or the “Company”), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, including sustained revenue and GMV growth over the comparable prior year period.







First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights











Total revenues



of $271.9 million, increased 8.3% year-over-year.



of $271.9 million, increased 8.3% year-over-year.





Gross profit



of $63.7 million, decreased 4.2% year-over-year.







Gross margin was



23.4%, compared to 26.5% in the first quarter of 2024.



of $63.7 million, decreased 4.2% year-over-year. 23.4%, compared to 26.5% in the first quarter of 2024.





Net income



of $27.1 million, in line with $27.2 million reported in the prior-year period.







Net income margin



was 10.0%, compared to 10.8% in the first quarter of 2024.







Diluted EPS



increased 3.0% year-over-year to $0.68.



of $27.1 million, in line with $27.2 million reported in the prior-year period. was 10.0%, compared to 10.8% in the first quarter of 2024. increased 3.0% year-over-year to $0.68.





Adjusted EBITDA







1





of $33.2 million, decreased 3.8% year-over-year.







Adjusted EPS – diluted







2





of $0.83, decreased 1.2% year-over-year.



of $33.2 million, decreased 3.8% year-over-year. of $0.83, decreased 1.2% year-over-year.





Cash and cash equivalents, Restricted Cash,



and



Investments



totaled $287.5 million as of March 31, 2025, a 5.1% decrease from December 31, 2024.













Operational Highlights











GigaCloud Marketplace GMV





3



increased 56.1% year-over-year to $1,416.7 million for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025.



increased 56.1% year-over-year to $1,416.7 million for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025.





3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV







4





increased 49.9% year-over-year to $734.3 million for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025.



3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV



represented 51.8% of total GigaCloud Marketplace GMV for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025.



increased 49.9% year-over-year to $734.3 million for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025. represented 51.8% of total GigaCloud Marketplace GMV for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025.





Active 3P sellers





5



increased 33.4% year-over-year to 1,154 for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025.



increased 33.4% year-over-year to 1,154 for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025.





Active buyers





6



increased 81.4% year-over-year to 9,966 for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025.



increased 81.4% year-over-year to 9,966 for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025.





Spend per active buyer





7



was $142,156 for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025.











“Despite persistent industry headwinds, we continue to grow and see the strength of the GigaCloud Marketplace come through—buyers and sellers continue to lean in during times of volatility and challenge. That is a testament to the efficiency and value created by our Supplier Fulfilled Retailing (SFR) model,” said Larry Wu, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. “We are building GigaCloud to thrive for the long-term by empowering our partners to do business smarter in an increasingly complexglobal market While we are actively managing near-term macro uncertainty, the positive long-term fundamentals reinforce our confidence in delivering lasting value.”





“In September 2024, our Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program of $46 million, and subsequently increased the total authorized amount to $62 million in March 2025. As of today, we have repurchased approximately 3.7 million shares for $61.8 million—close to 150% of the gross proceeds raised in our IPO—at a weighted average price well above our IPO offering price. We remain positioned to deploy additional capital through future repurchase authorizations, balancing capital returns and growth investments to drive future shareholder value creation,” said Erica Wei, Chief Financial Officer.







Business Outlook







The Company expects its total revenues to be between $275 million and $305 million in the second quarter of 2025. This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change and cannot be predicted with reasonable accuracy as of the date hereof.







Share Repurchase Program







In September 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) approved a $46 million share repurchase program, which was increased by $16 million to $62 million on March 28, 2025. Following quarter-end, on May 8, 2025, the Board approved an additional $16 million, bringing the total authorization to $78 million. The program runs through August 28, 2025. As of May 12, 2025, the Company has repurchased approximately 3.7 million of its Class A ordinary shares for $61.8 million.





Under the share repurchase program, the Company may purchase its ordinary shares through various means, including open market transactions, privately negotiated transactions, block trades, any combination thereof or other legally permissible means. The Company may effect repurchase transactions in compliance with Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The number of shares repurchased and the timing of repurchases will depend on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, price, trading volume and general market conditions, along with the Company’s working capital requirements, general business conditions and other factors.







Conference Call







The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 6:30 pm U.S. Eastern Time on May 12, 2025. Participants who wish to join the call should pre-register here at https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10046996-fh4na1.html. Upon registration, participants will receive the dial-in number and a unique PIN, which can be used to join the conference call. If participants register and forget their PIN or lose their registration confirmation email, they may re-register to receive a new PIN. All participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the start time.





A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Company’s investor relations website at: https://investors.gigacloudtech.com/.







About GigaCloud Technology Inc







GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company’s B2B ecommerce platform, which it refers to as the “GigaCloud Marketplace,” integrates everything from discovery, payments and logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. The Company’s global marketplace seamlessly connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers, primarily in the U.S., Asia and Europe, to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed and efficiency. The Company offers a truly comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturer’s warehouse to the end customer’s doorstep, all at one fixed price. The Company first launched its marketplace in January 2019 by focusing on the global furniture market and has since expanded into additional categories such as home appliances and fitness equipment. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://investors.gigacloudtech.com/.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS – diluted, to understand and evaluate its core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is net income excluding interest, income taxes and depreciation, further adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense. Adjusted EPS – diluted is a financial measure defined as our Adjusted EBITDA divided by our diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, respectively. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS – diluted as measures of operating performance, for planning purposes, to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and in communications with our Board of Directors and investors concerning our financial performance. Non-GAAP financial measures, which may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.





For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” and “Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS – diluted” set forth at the end of this press release.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:









GigaCloud Technology Inc







Investor Relations





Email:



ir@gigacloudtech.com









PondelWilkinson, Inc.







Laurie Berman (Investors) – lberman@pondel.com





George Medici (Media) – gmedici@pondel.com



















GigaCloud Technology Inc









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(In thousands except for share data and per share data)





























March 31,





2025













December 31,





2024













ASSETS





























Current assets



























Cash and cash equivalents









$





251,711









$





259,759









Restricted cash













697













685









Investments













35,101













42,674









Accounts receivable, net













67,000













57,313









Inventories













204,854













172,489









Prepayments and other current assets













19,842













14,672











Total current assets

















579,205

















547,592













Non-current assets



























Operating lease right-of-use assets













438,692













451,930









Property and equipment, net













32,688













29,498









Intangible assets, net













5,893













6,198









Goodwill













12,586













12,586









Deferred tax assets













11,366













10,026









Other non-current assets













10,607













12,645











Total non-current assets

















511,832

















522,883













Total assets













$









1,091,037













$









1,070,475

































GigaCloud Technology Inc









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (continued)









(In thousands)

























March 31,





2025













December 31,





2024













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

























Current liabilities























Accounts payable





$





87,814













$





78,163













Contract liabilities









5,665

















4,486













Current operating lease liabilities









90,823

















88,521













Income tax payable









20,001

















13,615













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities









87,510

















79,594















Total current liabilities













291,813





















264,379

















Non-current liabilities























Operating lease liabilities, non-current









380,842

















395,235













Deferred tax liabilities









759

















941













Finance lease obligations, non-current









241

















382













Non-current income tax payable









4,485

















4,321















Total non-current liabilities













386,327





















400,879

















Total liabilities









$









678,140

















$









665,258

















Commitments and contingencies







$





—













$





—



























Shareholders’ equity



























Treasury shares, at cost (2,008,984 and 609,390 shares held as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)









$





(34,550





)









$





(11,816





)









Class A ordinary shares $0.05 par value, 50,673,268 shares authorized, 32,881,519 and 32,878,735 shares issued as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, 30,872,535 and 32,269,345 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)













1,643

















1,643













Class B ordinary shares ($0.05 par value, 9,326,732 shares authorized as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, 8,076,732 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024)













403

















403













Additional paid-in capital













121,490

















120,262













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(2,096





)













(4,136





)









Retained earnings













326,007

















298,861















Total shareholders’ equity

















412,897





















405,217

















Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity













$









1,091,037

















$









1,070,475





































GigaCloud Technology Inc









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME









(In thousands except for share data and per share data)

























Three Months Ended





March 31,





















2025





















2024

















Revenues























Service revenues





$





94,068













$





76,623













Product revenues









177,838

















174,454















Total revenues













271,906





















251,077

















Cost of revenues























Services









79,156

















62,700













Products









129,024

















121,829















Total cost of revenues













208,180





















184,529

















Gross profit













63,726





















66,548

















Operating expenses























Selling and marketing expenses









18,558

















14,580













General and administrative expenses









14,340

















15,389













Research and development expenses









2,493

















1,756













Losses on disposal of property and equipment









12

















6















Total operating expenses













35,403





















31,731

















Operating income













28,323





















34,817















Interest expense









(23





)













(81





)









Interest income









2,621

















1,609













Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net









792

















(2,709





)









Government grants









213

















6













Others, net









579

















(322





)











Income before income taxes













32,505





















33,320















Income tax expense









(5,359





)













(6,125





)











Net income









$









27,146

















$









27,195

















Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders













27,146





















27,195















Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of income taxes of nil









411

















(112





)









Net unrealized loss on available-for-sale investments









(6





)















—















Intra-entity foreign currency transactions gain









1,636



















—















Release of foreign currency translation reserve related to liquidation of subsidiaries









(1





)















—

















Total other comprehensive income (loss)













2,040





















(112









)













Comprehensive Income









$









29,186

















$









27,083

















Net income per ordinary share























—Basic





$





0.68













$





0.67













—Diluted





$





0.68













$





0.66















Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding used in computing net income per ordinary share























—Basic









40,020,265

















40,788,658













—Diluted









40,138,522

















40,950,170



































GigaCloud Technology Inc









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(In thousands)

























Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024

















Cash flows from operating activities:

























Net income







$





27,146













$





27,195















Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:























Depreciation and amortization









2,049

















2,081













Share-based compensation









1,227

















275













Operating lease









1,125

















8,806













Changes in accounts receivables, net









(9,011





)













(632





)









Changes in inventories









(30,845





)













(56,047





)









Changes in prepayments and other assets









(3,217





)













(2,364





)









Changes in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities









14,551

















27,886













Changes in contract liabilities









1,096

















2,045













Changes in income tax payable









6,418

















6,552













Changes in deferred income taxes









(1,511





)













(2,034





)









Other operating activities









405

















1,546















Net cash provided by operating activities













9,433





















15,309

















Cash flows from investing activities:























Purchases of property and equipment









(2,395





)













(3,993





)









Disposals of property and equipment









34

















1,525













Purchases of investments









(25,000





)













(10,000





)









Sales and maturities of investments









31,986

















—















Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities













4,625





















(12,468









)













Cash flows from financing activities:























Repayment of finance lease obligations









(34





)













(595





)









Repurchases of ordinary shares









(22,734





)













—















Net cash used in financing activities













(22,768









)

















(595









)











Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









674

















(306





)











Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash













(8,036









)

















1,940















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period









260,444

















184,168















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period









$









252,408

















$









186,108

















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information























Cash paid for interest expense









23

















81













Cash paid for income taxes









552

















1,596



































GigaCloud Technology Inc









UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA









(In thousands, except for per share data)

























Three Months Ended









March 31,





















2025





















2024





















(In thousands)













Net Income









$









27,146

















$









27,195















Add: Income tax expense









5,359

















6,125













Add: Interest expense









23

















81













Less: Interest income









(2,621





)













(1,609





)









Add: Depreciation and amortization









2,049

















2,081













Add: Share-based compensation expenses









1,227

















275













Add: Non-recurring items



(1)











—

















349















Adjusted EBITDA









$









33,183

















$









34,497















________________________





(1) During the three months ended March 31, 2024, one of our fulfillment centers in Japan experienced a fire. As a result of the fire, we recognized losses of $1.8 million. Based on the provisions of our insurance policy, we have determined that partial recovery of the incurred losses is probable as of March 31, 2024 and therefore recorded an insurance recovery of $1.5 million. We do not believe such losses to be recurring or frequent in nature.







UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EPS – DILUTED

















Three Months Ended









March 31,





















2025





















2024

















Net income per ordinary share





– diluted









$









0.68

















$









0.66















Adjustments, per ordinary share:





















Add: Income tax expense









0.13

















0.15













Add: Interest expense









—

















—













Less: Interest income









(0.07





)













(0.04





)









Add: Depreciation and amortization









0.05

















0.05













Add: Share-based compensation expenses









0.04

















0.01













Add: Non-recurring items



(1)











—

















0.01















Adjusted EPS – diluted









$









0.83

















$









0.84



































Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding - diluted









40,138,522

















40,950,170













________________________





(1) During the three months ended March 31, 2024, one of our fulfillment centers in Japan experienced a fire. As a result of the fire, we recognized losses of $1.8 million. Based on the provisions of our insurance policy, we have determined that partial recovery of the incurred losses is probable as of March 31, 2024 and therefore recorded an insurance recovery of $1.5 million. We do not believe such losses to be recurring or frequent in nature.





________________________







1



Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of “Non-GAAP Financial Measure” and the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” set forth at the end of this press release.







2



Adjusted EPS – diluted is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of “Non-GAAP Financial Measure” and the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS – diluted” set forth at the end of this press release.







3



GigaCloud Marketplace GMV means the total gross merchandise value of transactions ordered through our GigaCloud Marketplace including GigaCloud 3P and GigaCloud 1P, before any deductions of value added tax, goods and services tax, shipping charges paid by buyers to sellers and any refunds.







4



3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV means the total gross merchandise value of transactions sold through our GigaCloud Marketplace by 3P sellers, before any deductions of value added tax, goods and services tax, shipping charges paid by buyers to sellers and any refunds.







5



Active 3P sellers means sellers who have sold a product in GigaCloud Marketplace within the last 12-month period, irrespective of cancellations or returns.







6



Active buyers means buyers who have purchased a product in the GigaCloud Marketplace within the last 12-month period, irrespective of cancellations or returns.







7



Spend per active buyer is calculated by dividing the total GigaCloud Marketplace GMV within the last 12-month period by the number of active buyers as of such date.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.