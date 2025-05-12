GigaCloud Technology Inc Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with Revenue Growth and Strategic Share Repurchase Program

GigaCloud Technology reported Q1 2025 financial results, showing revenue growth and increased marketplace activity despite lower gross profit margins.
GigaCloud Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: GCT) announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting total revenues of $271.9 million, an 8.3% increase year-over-year, alongside a net income of $27.1 million. However, gross profit decreased by 4.2% to $63.7 million, leading to a gross margin decline from 26.5% in Q1 2024 to 23.4% in Q1 2025. The company's marketplace saw significant growth, with gross merchandise value (GMV) rising 56.1% year-over-year to $1,416.7 million, and the number of active buyers increasing by 81.4%. GigaCloud also announced a share repurchase program that has been expanded to $78 million, with approximately 3.7 million shares repurchased. Looking ahead, the company projects revenues between $275 million and $305 million for the next quarter, indicating confidence in long-term growth despite macroeconomic challenges.
- GigaCloud reported total revenues of $271.9 million for Q1 2025, reflecting an 8.3% increase year-over-year.
- Gross merchandise value (GMV) for the GigaCloud Marketplace increased significantly, with overall GMV growing 56.1% year-over-year to $1,416.7 million.
- Active buyers on the GigaCloud Marketplace increased by 81.4% year-over-year, reaching a total of 9,966, indicating strong market engagement.
- The company successfully executed a share repurchase program, repurchasing approximately 3.7 million shares for $61.8 million, demonstrating confidence in its long-term value creation strategy.
- Gross profit decreased by 4.2% year-over-year, indicating potential challenges in managing costs or pricing pressure.
- Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 3.8% year-over-year, suggesting a decline in operational efficiency or profitability.
- Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investments decreased by 5.1% from the previous quarter, which may raise concerns about liquidity or financial stability.
What were GigaCloud's total revenues for Q1 2025?
Total revenues for GigaCloud in Q1 2025 were $271.9 million, reflecting an 8.3% year-over-year increase.
How much did GigaCloud's net income change in Q1 2025?
GigaCloud reported net income of $27.1 million, which was consistent with the prior-year period's $27.2 million.
What is the forecast for GigaCloud's revenues in Q2 2025?
The company expects total revenues to range between $275 million and $305 million in Q2 2025.
What significant growth did GigaCloud Marketplace achieve?
The GigaCloud Marketplace GMV increased by 56.1% year-over-year, reaching $1,416.7 million for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025.
What is the status of GigaCloud's share repurchase program?
The share repurchase program has been authorized for $78 million, with approximately 3.7 million shares repurchased as of May 12, 2025.
$GCT Insider Trading Activity
$GCT insiders have traded $GCT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GCT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FRANK HURST LIN sold 2,663,076 shares for an estimated $58,055,056
- XIN WAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $3,200,618.
- MARSHALL BERNES (Head of BaaS Program) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $87,500
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$GCT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $GCT stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 338,473 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,806,316
- OASIS MANAGEMENT CO LTD. added 299,680 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,550,073
- UBS GROUP AG added 257,997 shares (+1310.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,778,104
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 255,176 shares (-69.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,725,859
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 222,304 shares (+1599.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,117,070
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 126,766 shares (-73.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,347,706
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 126,754 shares (+34.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,347,484
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
EL MONTE, Calif., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaCloud Technology Inc (Nasdaq: GCT) (“GigaCloud” or the “Company”), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, including sustained revenue and GMV growth over the comparable prior year period.
First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights
Total revenues
of $271.9 million, increased 8.3% year-over-year.
Gross profit
of $63.7 million, decreased 4.2% year-over-year.
Gross margin was
23.4%, compared to 26.5% in the first quarter of 2024.
Net income
of $27.1 million, in line with $27.2 million reported in the prior-year period.
Net income margin
was 10.0%, compared to 10.8% in the first quarter of 2024.
Diluted EPS
increased 3.0% year-over-year to $0.68.
Adjusted EBITDA
1
of $33.2 million, decreased 3.8% year-over-year.
Adjusted EPS – diluted
2
of $0.83, decreased 1.2% year-over-year.
Cash and cash equivalents, Restricted Cash,
and
Investments
totaled $287.5 million as of March 31, 2025, a 5.1% decrease from December 31, 2024.
Operational Highlights
GigaCloud Marketplace GMV
3
increased 56.1% year-over-year to $1,416.7 million for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025.
3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV
4
increased 49.9% year-over-year to $734.3 million for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025.
3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV
represented 51.8% of total GigaCloud Marketplace GMV for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025.
Active 3P sellers
5
increased 33.4% year-over-year to 1,154 for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025.
Active buyers
6
increased 81.4% year-over-year to 9,966 for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025.
Spend per active buyer
7
was $142,156 for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025.
“Despite persistent industry headwinds, we continue to grow and see the strength of the GigaCloud Marketplace come through—buyers and sellers continue to lean in during times of volatility and challenge. That is a testament to the efficiency and value created by our Supplier Fulfilled Retailing (SFR) model,” said Larry Wu, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. “We are building GigaCloud to thrive for the long-term by empowering our partners to do business smarter in an increasingly complexglobal market While we are actively managing near-term macro uncertainty, the positive long-term fundamentals reinforce our confidence in delivering lasting value.”
“In September 2024, our Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program of $46 million, and subsequently increased the total authorized amount to $62 million in March 2025. As of today, we have repurchased approximately 3.7 million shares for $61.8 million—close to 150% of the gross proceeds raised in our IPO—at a weighted average price well above our IPO offering price. We remain positioned to deploy additional capital through future repurchase authorizations, balancing capital returns and growth investments to drive future shareholder value creation,” said Erica Wei, Chief Financial Officer.
Business Outlook
The Company expects its total revenues to be between $275 million and $305 million in the second quarter of 2025. This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change and cannot be predicted with reasonable accuracy as of the date hereof.
Share Repurchase Program
In September 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) approved a $46 million share repurchase program, which was increased by $16 million to $62 million on March 28, 2025. Following quarter-end, on May 8, 2025, the Board approved an additional $16 million, bringing the total authorization to $78 million. The program runs through August 28, 2025. As of May 12, 2025, the Company has repurchased approximately 3.7 million of its Class A ordinary shares for $61.8 million.
Under the share repurchase program, the Company may purchase its ordinary shares through various means, including open market transactions, privately negotiated transactions, block trades, any combination thereof or other legally permissible means. The Company may effect repurchase transactions in compliance with Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The number of shares repurchased and the timing of repurchases will depend on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, price, trading volume and general market conditions, along with the Company’s working capital requirements, general business conditions and other factors.
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 6:30 pm U.S. Eastern Time on May 12, 2025. Participants who wish to join the call should pre-register here at https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10046996-fh4na1.html. Upon registration, participants will receive the dial-in number and a unique PIN, which can be used to join the conference call. If participants register and forget their PIN or lose their registration confirmation email, they may re-register to receive a new PIN. All participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the start time.
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Company’s investor relations website at: https://investors.gigacloudtech.com/.
About GigaCloud Technology Inc
GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company’s B2B ecommerce platform, which it refers to as the “GigaCloud Marketplace,” integrates everything from discovery, payments and logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. The Company’s global marketplace seamlessly connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers, primarily in the U.S., Asia and Europe, to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed and efficiency. The Company offers a truly comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturer’s warehouse to the end customer’s doorstep, all at one fixed price. The Company first launched its marketplace in January 2019 by focusing on the global furniture market and has since expanded into additional categories such as home appliances and fitness equipment. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://investors.gigacloudtech.com/.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS – diluted, to understand and evaluate its core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is net income excluding interest, income taxes and depreciation, further adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense. Adjusted EPS – diluted is a financial measure defined as our Adjusted EBITDA divided by our diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, respectively. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS – diluted as measures of operating performance, for planning purposes, to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and in communications with our Board of Directors and investors concerning our financial performance. Non-GAAP financial measures, which may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” and “Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS – diluted” set forth at the end of this press release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
GigaCloud Technology Inc
Investor Relations
Email:
ir@gigacloudtech.com
PondelWilkinson, Inc.
Laurie Berman (Investors) – lberman@pondel.com
George Medici (Media) – gmedici@pondel.com
GigaCloud Technology Inc
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands except for share data and per share data)
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
251,711
$
259,759
Restricted cash
697
685
Investments
35,101
42,674
Accounts receivable, net
67,000
57,313
Inventories
204,854
172,489
Prepayments and other current assets
19,842
14,672
Total current assets
579,205
547,592
Non-current assets
Operating lease right-of-use assets
438,692
451,930
Property and equipment, net
32,688
29,498
Intangible assets, net
5,893
6,198
Goodwill
12,586
12,586
Deferred tax assets
11,366
10,026
Other non-current assets
10,607
12,645
Total non-current assets
511,832
522,883
Total assets
$
1,091,037
$
1,070,475
GigaCloud Technology Inc
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (continued)
(In thousands)
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
87,814
$
78,163
Contract liabilities
5,665
4,486
Current operating lease liabilities
90,823
88,521
Income tax payable
20,001
13,615
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
87,510
79,594
Total current liabilities
291,813
264,379
Non-current liabilities
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
380,842
395,235
Deferred tax liabilities
759
941
Finance lease obligations, non-current
241
382
Non-current income tax payable
4,485
4,321
Total non-current liabilities
386,327
400,879
Total liabilities
$
678,140
$
665,258
Commitments and contingencies
$
—
$
—
Shareholders’ equity
Treasury shares, at cost (2,008,984 and 609,390 shares held as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)
$
(34,550
)
$
(11,816
)
Class A ordinary shares $0.05 par value, 50,673,268 shares authorized, 32,881,519 and 32,878,735 shares issued as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, 30,872,535 and 32,269,345 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)
1,643
1,643
Class B ordinary shares ($0.05 par value, 9,326,732 shares authorized as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, 8,076,732 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024)
403
403
Additional paid-in capital
121,490
120,262
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2,096
)
(4,136
)
Retained earnings
326,007
298,861
Total shareholders’ equity
412,897
405,217
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
1,091,037
$
1,070,475
GigaCloud Technology Inc
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In thousands except for share data and per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
Revenues
Service revenues
$
94,068
$
76,623
Product revenues
177,838
174,454
Total revenues
271,906
251,077
Cost of revenues
Services
79,156
62,700
Products
129,024
121,829
Total cost of revenues
208,180
184,529
Gross profit
63,726
66,548
Operating expenses
Selling and marketing expenses
18,558
14,580
General and administrative expenses
14,340
15,389
Research and development expenses
2,493
1,756
Losses on disposal of property and equipment
12
6
Total operating expenses
35,403
31,731
Operating income
28,323
34,817
Interest expense
(23
)
(81
)
Interest income
2,621
1,609
Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net
792
(2,709
)
Government grants
213
6
Others, net
579
(322
)
Income before income taxes
32,505
33,320
Income tax expense
(5,359
)
(6,125
)
Net income
$
27,146
$
27,195
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders
27,146
27,195
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of income taxes of nil
411
(112
)
Net unrealized loss on available-for-sale investments
(6
)
—
Intra-entity foreign currency transactions gain
1,636
—
Release of foreign currency translation reserve related to liquidation of subsidiaries
(1
)
—
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
2,040
(112
)
Comprehensive Income
$
29,186
$
27,083
Net income per ordinary share
—Basic
$
0.68
$
0.67
—Diluted
$
0.68
$
0.66
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding used in computing net income per ordinary share
—Basic
40,020,265
40,788,658
—Diluted
40,138,522
40,950,170
GigaCloud Technology Inc
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
27,146
$
27,195
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
2,049
2,081
Share-based compensation
1,227
275
Operating lease
1,125
8,806
Changes in accounts receivables, net
(9,011
)
(632
)
Changes in inventories
(30,845
)
(56,047
)
Changes in prepayments and other assets
(3,217
)
(2,364
)
Changes in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
14,551
27,886
Changes in contract liabilities
1,096
2,045
Changes in income tax payable
6,418
6,552
Changes in deferred income taxes
(1,511
)
(2,034
)
Other operating activities
405
1,546
Net cash provided by operating activities
9,433
15,309
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(2,395
)
(3,993
)
Disposals of property and equipment
34
1,525
Purchases of investments
(25,000
)
(10,000
)
Sales and maturities of investments
31,986
—
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
4,625
(12,468
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayment of finance lease obligations
(34
)
(595
)
Repurchases of ordinary shares
(22,734
)
—
Net cash used in financing activities
(22,768
)
(595
)
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
674
(306
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(8,036
)
1,940
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
260,444
184,168
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period
$
252,408
$
186,108
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
Cash paid for interest expense
23
81
Cash paid for income taxes
552
1,596
GigaCloud Technology Inc
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA
(In thousands, except for per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
(In thousands)
Net Income
$
27,146
$
27,195
Add: Income tax expense
5,359
6,125
Add: Interest expense
23
81
Less: Interest income
(2,621
)
(1,609
)
Add: Depreciation and amortization
2,049
2,081
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
1,227
275
Add: Non-recurring items
(1)
—
349
Adjusted EBITDA
$
33,183
$
34,497
________________________
(1) During the three months ended March 31, 2024, one of our fulfillment centers in Japan experienced a fire. As a result of the fire, we recognized losses of $1.8 million. Based on the provisions of our insurance policy, we have determined that partial recovery of the incurred losses is probable as of March 31, 2024 and therefore recorded an insurance recovery of $1.5 million. We do not believe such losses to be recurring or frequent in nature.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EPS – DILUTED
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
Net income per ordinary share
– diluted
$
0.68
$
0.66
Adjustments, per ordinary share:
Add: Income tax expense
0.13
0.15
Add: Interest expense
—
—
Less: Interest income
(0.07
)
(0.04
)
Add: Depreciation and amortization
0.05
0.05
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
0.04
0.01
Add: Non-recurring items
(1)
—
0.01
Adjusted EPS – diluted
$
0.83
$
0.84
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding - diluted
40,138,522
40,950,170
________________________
(1) During the three months ended March 31, 2024, one of our fulfillment centers in Japan experienced a fire. As a result of the fire, we recognized losses of $1.8 million. Based on the provisions of our insurance policy, we have determined that partial recovery of the incurred losses is probable as of March 31, 2024 and therefore recorded an insurance recovery of $1.5 million. We do not believe such losses to be recurring or frequent in nature.
________________________
1
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of “Non-GAAP Financial Measure” and the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” set forth at the end of this press release.
2
Adjusted EPS – diluted is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of “Non-GAAP Financial Measure” and the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS – diluted” set forth at the end of this press release.
3
GigaCloud Marketplace GMV means the total gross merchandise value of transactions ordered through our GigaCloud Marketplace including GigaCloud 3P and GigaCloud 1P, before any deductions of value added tax, goods and services tax, shipping charges paid by buyers to sellers and any refunds.
4
3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV means the total gross merchandise value of transactions sold through our GigaCloud Marketplace by 3P sellers, before any deductions of value added tax, goods and services tax, shipping charges paid by buyers to sellers and any refunds.
5
Active 3P sellers means sellers who have sold a product in GigaCloud Marketplace within the last 12-month period, irrespective of cancellations or returns.
6
Active buyers means buyers who have purchased a product in the GigaCloud Marketplace within the last 12-month period, irrespective of cancellations or returns.
7
Spend per active buyer is calculated by dividing the total GigaCloud Marketplace GMV within the last 12-month period by the number of active buyers as of such date.
