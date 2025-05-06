GigaCloud Technology Inc. Receives Two Gold Stevie Awards for Fastest Growing Company and Achievement in Growth

GigaCloud Technology received Gold Stevie Awards for growth achievements, recognizing its rapid expansion and innovative B2B ecommerce solutions.

Quiver AI Summary

GigaCloud Technology Inc. has been awarded two prestigious Gold Stevie® Awards at the 2025 American Business Awards, recognizing it as the "Fastest Growing Company of the Year" and for "Achievement in Growth." This recognition signifies the company's rapid revenue growth and strategic initiatives that enhance sustainable expansion, building on previous awards received in 2024 and 2023. GigaCloud's success, attributed to its innovative B2B Marketplace and Supplier Fulfilled Retailing model, is highlighted by its impressive $1 billion in annual revenue and vast global fulfillment network. Founder Larry Wu expressed pride in the awards, emphasizing the hard work of the team and the company's ability to thrive in challenging market conditions.

Potential Positives

GigaCloud Technology Inc. received two prestigious 2025 Gold Stevie Awards for “Fastest Growing Company of the Year” and “Achievement in Growth,” highlighting its exceptional revenue and operational expansion.

The recognition from the American Business Awards reinforces GigaCloud's status as a leader in B2B ecommerce, with judges noting its $1 billion in annual revenue and extensive global fulfillment footprint.

The dual achievement showcases the effectiveness of GigaCloud's innovative strategies, including its “Branding-as-a-Service” initiative, which is contributing to its scalable growth strategy in the large-parcel supply chain.

Potential Negatives

Despite receiving prestigious awards, the mention of numerous "forward-looking statements" introduces uncertainty about the company's future performance and can raise concerns among investors regarding the stability of its growth.



The press release highlights significant competition in the B2B ecommerce space, implying that while GigaCloud is currently successful, it faces challenges maintaining its market position amidst an environment where other companies are also vying for recognition and market share.



The press release does not provide information about any potential risks, market challenges, or weaknesses, which could lead investors to be cautious or skeptical about the sustainability of the company's recent achievements.

FAQ

What awards did GigaCloud Technology Inc. win in 2025?

GigaCloud won the 2025 Gold Stevie Awards for “Fastest Growing Company of the Year” and “Achievement in Growth.”

How does GigaCloud support B2B ecommerce?

GigaCloud offers an end-to-end ecommerce platform, connecting manufacturers and resellers for efficient cross-border transactions.

What recent growth has GigaCloud experienced?

GigaCloud reported $1 billion in annual revenue and a global fulfillment footprint exceeding 10 million square feet.

What is the focus of GigaCloud's business strategy?

GigaCloud's strategy emphasizes sustainable and innovation-led growth through its versatile Supplier Fulfilled Retailing model.

When was the GigaCloud Marketplace launched?

The GigaCloud Marketplace launched in January 2019, initially focusing on the global furniture market.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GCT Insider Trading Activity

$GCT insiders have traded $GCT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GCT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRANK HURST LIN sold 2,663,076 shares for an estimated $58,055,056

XIN WAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $3,200,618 .

. MARSHALL BERNES (Head of BaaS Program) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $87,500

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GCT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $GCT stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



EL MONTE, Calif., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaCloud Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: GCT) (“GigaCloud” or the “Company”), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce technology solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced that it received 2025 Gold Stevie® Awards for “Fastest Growing Company of the Year” and “Achievement in Growth” at the 23



rd



annual American Business Awards®.





These latest achievements build on GigaCloud’s growth momentum and established track record of industry recognition, following a Silver Stevie® Award in 2024 for “Achievement in Growth” and a Bronze Stevie® Award in 2023 for “Fastest Growing Company of the Year.” While both awards celebrate growth, they honor different aspects of GigaCloud’s performance. “Fastest Growing Company of the Year” (Up to 2,500 employees) recognizes the Company’s outstanding pace in revenue and operational expansion. “Achievement in Growth” highlights the strategic vision and initiatives that have driven sustainable, innovation-led growth beyond just financial metrics.





“We are thrilled to receive two Gold Stevie Awards this year,” said Larry Wu, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. “This dual achievement underscores the versatility of our B2B Marketplace and the strength of our Supplier Fulfilled Retailing model, which have been key drivers of our success, even in uncertain market conditions. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team as we continue to expand our global presence and deliver exceptional value to our marketplace participants.”





The



American Business Awards



, the nation’s premier business honors program, received over 3,600 nominations this year. Winners were selected by a panel of more than 250 professionals worldwide. Judges praised GigaCloud Technology for its rapid ascent as a leader in B2B ecommerce, citing its $1 billion in annual revenue, global fulfillment footprint exceeding 10 million square feet, and its forward-thinking “Branding-as-a-Service” initiative—all exemplifying a scalable growth strategy that is reshaping the large-parcel supply chain.







About the Stevie Awards











Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at





http://www.StevieAwards.com





.







About GigaCloud Technology Inc







GigaCloud Technology Inc. is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce technology solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company’s B2B ecommerce platform, the “GigaCloud Marketplace,” integrates everything from discovery, payments and logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. The Company’s global marketplace seamlessly connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers, primarily in the U.S., Asia and Europe, to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed and efficiency. GigaCloud offers a comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturer’s warehouse to the end customer’s doorstep, all at one fixed price. The Company first launched its marketplace in January 2019 by focusing on the global furniture market and has since expanded into additional categories, including home appliances and fitness equipment. For more information, please visit the Company’s website:



https://www.gigacloudtech.com/



or by following GigaCloud on



LinkedIn



.











Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:









GigaCloud Technology Inc







Investor Relations







ir@gigacloudtech.com









PondelWilkinson, Inc.







Laurie Berman (Investors) –



lberman@pondel.com







George Medici (Media) –



gmedici@pondel.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.