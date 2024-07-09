GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest market close, GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) reached $31.44, with a +0.29% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 1.79% over the last month, not keeping up with the Business Services sector's gain of 0.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.34%.

The upcoming earnings release of GigaCloud Technology Inc. will be of great interest to investors. On that day, GigaCloud Technology Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.71 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 57.78%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $272.5 million, showing a 77.95% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.25 per share and revenue of $1.15 billion. These totals would mark changes of +41.3% and +63.18%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GigaCloud Technology Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. GigaCloud Technology Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note GigaCloud Technology Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.65. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.21, so one might conclude that GigaCloud Technology Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, finds itself in the top 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.