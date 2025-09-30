GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest close session, GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) was down 3.91% at $28.29. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.31%.

The stock of company has risen by 11.22% in the past month, leading the Business Services sector's gain of 0.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of GigaCloud Technology Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect GigaCloud Technology Inc. to post earnings of $0.65 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 33.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $302.5 million, down 0.27% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.97 per share and a revenue of $1.2 billion, representing changes of -2.62% and +3.18%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GigaCloud Technology Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. GigaCloud Technology Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, GigaCloud Technology Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.91. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.57.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.