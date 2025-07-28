GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) ended the recent trading session at $23.39, demonstrating a -2.83% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 21.57% outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 1.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.93%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of GigaCloud Technology Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.46, reflecting a 29.23% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $290.2 million, reflecting a 6.65% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.79 per share and revenue of $1.16 billion, which would represent changes of -8.52% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GigaCloud Technology Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. GigaCloud Technology Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, GigaCloud Technology Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.63. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.34, so one might conclude that GigaCloud Technology Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 83, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

