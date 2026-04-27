GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) was down 2.78% at $45.44. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.12% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 12.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 1.92%, while the S&P 500 gained 9.3%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of GigaCloud Technology Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.87, marking a 27.94% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $344.9 million, indicating a 26.84% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.1 per share and a revenue of $1.51 billion, indicating changes of +14.21% and +17.3%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for GigaCloud Technology Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. GigaCloud Technology Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note GigaCloud Technology Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.4. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.28, which means GigaCloud Technology Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, placing it within the bottom 28% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

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GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.