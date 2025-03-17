GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) closed the most recent trading day at $14.90, moving -0.2% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.64% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.31%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 27.03% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 10.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.69% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of GigaCloud Technology Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.46, indicating a 45.24% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $257.4 million, indicating a 2.52% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

GCT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.90 per share and revenue of $1.2 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.92% and +3.33%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for GigaCloud Technology Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 14.2% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, GigaCloud Technology Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, GigaCloud Technology Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.15. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.55 for its industry.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

