Is GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. is one of 238 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. GigaCloud Technology Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GCT's full-year earnings has moved 17.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, GCT has gained about 11.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have lost about 9.4% on average. This means that GigaCloud Technology Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Liquidity Services (LQDT). The stock is up 3.1% year-to-date.

In Liquidity Services' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, GigaCloud Technology Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 109 individual stocks and currently sits at #177 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 7.3% this year, meaning that GCT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Liquidity Services falls under the Auction and Valuation Services industry. Currently, this industry has 3 stocks and is ranked #86. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -9.9%.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. and Liquidity Services could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

