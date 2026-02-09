GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) closed at $39.38 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.16% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.47%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.9%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 3.71% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Business Services sector's loss of 6.87%, and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 0.16%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of GigaCloud Technology Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.65, reflecting a 14.47% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $336 million, showing a 13.6% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

GCT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.2 per share and revenue of $1.26 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.92% and +8.8%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GigaCloud Technology Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, GigaCloud Technology Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, GigaCloud Technology Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.5. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.11, which means GigaCloud Technology Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT)

