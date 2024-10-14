GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) closed the most recent trading day at $24.79, moving -1.78% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.87%.

The the stock of company has risen by 47.78% in the past month, leading the Business Services sector's gain of 3.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.87%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of GigaCloud Technology Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.67, signifying a 13.56% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $279.4 million, showing a 56.82% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.67 per share and a revenue of $1.17 billion, signifying shifts of +16.09% and +65.71%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for GigaCloud Technology Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. GigaCloud Technology Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In the context of valuation, GigaCloud Technology Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.45. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 25.78.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, positioning it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

