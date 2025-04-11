GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) closed the most recent trading day at $11.70, moving +1.04% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.81%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 19.3% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 5.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.14% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of GigaCloud Technology Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.46, down 45.24% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $257.4 million, indicating a 2.52% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.90 per share and revenue of $1.2 billion, which would represent changes of -4.92% and +3.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GigaCloud Technology Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, GigaCloud Technology Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, GigaCloud Technology Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 3.99. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.28 of its industry.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

