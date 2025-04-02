GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest market close, GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) reached $14.73, with a +0.07% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 5.22% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 3.55% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 5.28% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of GigaCloud Technology Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.46, signifying a 45.24% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $257.4 million, up 2.52% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.90 per share and revenue of $1.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of -4.92% and +3.33%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for GigaCloud Technology Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.2% lower. GigaCloud Technology Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, GigaCloud Technology Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.08. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.31.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

