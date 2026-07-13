GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) ended the recent trading session at $35.40, demonstrating a +2.88% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.79% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.26%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.55%.

The company's stock has climbed by 0.91% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's gain of 4.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of GigaCloud Technology Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.85, showcasing a 6.59% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $383.7 million, showing a 18.94% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.18 per share and a revenue of $1.53 billion, signifying shifts of +16.43% and +18.96%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GigaCloud Technology Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. GigaCloud Technology Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note GigaCloud Technology Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.23. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.97, so one might conclude that GigaCloud Technology Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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