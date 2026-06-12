GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) closed at $34.10 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.94% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.5%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.7%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.31%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 9.74% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Business Services sector with its loss of 1.84%, and the S&P 500's loss of 0.23%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of GigaCloud Technology Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.85, reflecting a 6.59% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $383.7 million, reflecting a 18.94% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.18 per share and revenue of $1.53 billion, which would represent changes of +16.43% and +18.96%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GigaCloud Technology Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.22% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. GigaCloud Technology Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, GigaCloud Technology Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.5 for its industry.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, placing it within the bottom 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.