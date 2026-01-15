Is GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. is one of 238 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. GigaCloud Technology Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GCT's full-year earnings has moved 9.4% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that GCT has returned about 4.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -10% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, GigaCloud Technology Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is INTERTEK GP (IKTSY). The stock is up 0.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for INTERTEK GP's current year EPS has increased 1.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, GigaCloud Technology Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 110 individual stocks and currently sits at #157 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 19.7% so far this year, meaning that GCT is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

INTERTEK GP, however, belongs to the Business - Information Services industry. Currently, this 7-stock industry is ranked #106. The industry has moved -20.9% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track GigaCloud Technology Inc. and INTERTEK GP. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

INTERTEK GP (IKTSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.