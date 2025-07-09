GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) closed at $20.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.42% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.61% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.95%.

The stock of company has risen by 9.57% in the past month, leading the Business Services sector's loss of 2.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.85%.

The upcoming earnings release of GigaCloud Technology Inc. will be of great interest to investors. On that day, GigaCloud Technology Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.46 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 29.23%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $290.2 million, indicating a 6.65% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.79 per share and a revenue of $1.16 billion, signifying shifts of -8.52% and 0%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GigaCloud Technology Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.11% lower. GigaCloud Technology Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, GigaCloud Technology Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.3. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 20.96.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

