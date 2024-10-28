GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest market close, GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) reached $24.55, with a +1.57% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.27%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.26%.

The the stock of company has risen by 1.73% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 2.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 2%.

The upcoming earnings release of GigaCloud Technology Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.67, showcasing a 13.56% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $279.4 million, up 56.82% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.67 per share and revenue of $1.17 billion, indicating changes of +16.09% and +65.71%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for GigaCloud Technology Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. GigaCloud Technology Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, GigaCloud Technology Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.05. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 24.85 of its industry.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, finds itself in the top 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GCT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

