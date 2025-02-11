GigaCloud Technology Inc Expands Marketplace with New Suppliers to Enhance B2B Ecommerce Offerings

GigaCloud Technology announces new suppliers joining its Marketplace, enhancing its B2B ecommerce platform for large parcel merchandise.

Quiver AI Summary

GigaCloud Technology Inc. announced the addition of several new suppliers to its GigaCloud Marketplace, enhancing its status as a leading global B2B wholesale platform for large parcel goods. New suppliers include well-known brands such as Purple Innovation Inc., Homestyles, and Corsicana Mattress Company, offering a diverse range of home furnishings. This expansion emphasizes GigaCloud's commitment to growth and product diversity in the B2B market, facilitating connections between manufacturers, particularly in Asia, and resellers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Executive leaders from partnering companies expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, highlighting the marketplace's potential to enhance their market presence and reach more customers. GigaCloud aims to streamline global wholesale trade, ensuring seamless transactions and comprehensive logistics solutions for businesses of all sizes.

Potential Positives

GigaCloud Technology Inc. has expanded its GigaCloud Marketplace by adding a strong lineup of new suppliers, including well-known brands such as Purple Innovation Inc. and Flexsteel Industries Inc., enhancing the platform's product diversity and appeal.

The addition of new suppliers demonstrates GigaCloud's market leadership in large-parcel B2B ecommerce, solidifying its position as a trusted global wholesale platform.

Partnerships with reputable suppliers like Purple and Flexsteel are expected to increase their market presence and growth opportunities, indicating confidence in GigaCloud's platform.

The company’s commitment to enhancing digital presence and facilitating seamless global wholesale trade could attract further business opportunities and strengthen relationships with existing resellers.

Potential Negatives

Dependence on new suppliers for growth could indicate a lack of established relationships or challenges in retaining existing partners.

The reliance on forward-looking statements introduces uncertainty regarding the company's future performance and strategic direction.

Concerns may arise regarding the breadth of the supplier base; integrating numerous new suppliers can create operational challenges and impact product quality and consistency.

FAQ

What is GigaCloud Technology Inc known for?

GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce technology solutions for large parcel merchandise.

Who are the new suppliers joining GigaCloud Marketplace?

New suppliers include Purple Innovation Inc., Homestyles, Corsicana Mattress Company, Restonic, and GhostBed, among others.

What types of products are available on GigaCloud Marketplace?

The marketplace features a broad range of home furnishings like living room furniture, bedroom bedding, dining room sets, and home office solutions.

How does GigaCloud support suppliers and resellers?

GigaCloud enhances market reach for suppliers and provides resellers with a broader selection of trusted products, facilitating global wholesale trade.

What is the significance of this supplier expansion for GigaCloud?

This expansion highlights GigaCloud’s commitment to growth and product diversity, solidifying its leadership in large-parcel B2B ecommerce.

$GCT Insider Trading Activity

$GCT insiders have traded $GCT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GCT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRANK HURST LIN sold 2,663,076 shares for an estimated $58,055,056

XIN WAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $3,200,618 .

. MARSHALL BERNES (Head of BaaS Program) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $87,500

$GCT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $GCT stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



EL MONTE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



GigaCloud Technology Inc (Nasdaq: GCT)



(“GigaCloud” or the “Company”), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce technology solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced a strong lineup of new suppliers joining its GigaCloud Marketplace, further solidifying its position as a trusted global B2B wholesale platform.





New suppliers to the GigaCloud Marketplace include Purple Innovation Inc. (Nasdaq: PRPL), Homestyles, a brand of Flexsteel Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: FLXS), Corsicana Mattress Company, Restonic, Walker Edison, GhostBed, Simpli Home and others. These newly added suppliers have joined the GigaCloud Marketplace as new 3P sellers, encompassing a broad range of home furnishings, including living room furniture, bedroom bedding and furniture, dining room sets, and home office solutions. Many are known for their thoughtful design, quality craftsmanship, and versatility, appealing to a range of styles from contemporary to traditional.





“This latest wave of new suppliers highlights the value and trust our platform brings to the evolving B2B market, demonstrating GigaCloud’s commitment to accelerating growth and product diversity,” said Larry Wu, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of GigaCloud. “By welcoming these esteemed suppliers, we continue to enhance our market leadership in large-parcel B2B ecommerce—empowering suppliers with expanded market reach, providing resellers with a broader selection of trusted products, and facilitating seamless global wholesale trade for businesses of all sizes.”





“Partnering with GigaCloud has opened up exciting new avenues for Purple to extend our market presence,” said Mason Stephens, Vice President, Head of Wholesale at Purple Innovation Inc. “GigaCloud’s robust marketplace provides an efficient way to connect with a broader reseller base, enabling us to further drive our growth and bring Purple’s innovative comfort solutions to more businesses and their customers. We look forward to a promising future of growth and collaboration with GigaCloud.”





“We are excited to partner with GigaCloud to bring our Homestyles brand to an innovative digital marketplace,” said Andrew Surdyka, VP of Strategic Accounts at Flexsteel Industries Inc. “This collaboration represents an exciting opportunity for us to enhance our digital presence and reach new customers while maintaining the high standards of quality and service that Flexsteel Industries is known for.”







About GigaCloud Technology Inc







GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce technology solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company’s B2B ecommerce platform, the “GigaCloud Marketplace,” integrates everything from discovery, payments and logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. The Company’s global marketplace seamlessly connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers, primarily in the U.S., Asia and Europe, to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed and efficiency. GigaCloud offers a comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturer’s warehouse to the end customer’s doorstep, all at one fixed price. The Company first launched its marketplace in January 2019 by focusing on the global furniture market and has since expanded into additional categories, including home appliances and fitness equipment. For more information, please visit the Company’s website:



https://www.gigacloudtech.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:









GigaCloud Technology Inc







Investor Relations









ir@gigacloudtech.com











PondelWilkinson, Inc.







Laurie Berman (Investors) –





lberman@pondel.com









George Medici (Media) –





gmedici@pondel.com







