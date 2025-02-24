GigaCloud Technology Inc to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 3, 2025

GigaCloud Technology Inc will report Q4 and full-year 2024 financial results on March 3, 2025, hosting a conference call afterward.

Quiver AI Summary

GigaCloud Technology Inc. announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, after the market closes on March 3, 2025. The company will conduct a conference call to discuss these results at 5:30 PM Eastern Time on the same day, with participants encouraged to pre-register for dial-in information. GigaCloud is known for its B2B technology solutions tailored for large parcel merchandise, operating the GigaCloud Marketplace, which facilitates cross-border transactions primarily between Asian manufacturers and resellers in the U.S., Asia, and Europe. The marketplace integrates discovery, payments, and logistics, providing a single solution for transporting goods, and has expanded from its initial focus on furniture to include other categories like home appliances and fitness equipment.

Potential Positives

GigaCloud Technology Inc will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year, providing transparency and updates on its financial performance.

The scheduled conference call on March 3, 2025, allows investors and stakeholders to engage directly with company leadership and gain insights into business operations and future outlook.

The expansion of GigaCloud's marketplace into categories beyond furniture, such as home appliances and fitness equipment, showcases the company's growth and diversification strategy.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of unaudited financial results may indicate potential concerns about transparency and reliability of financial reporting.

The lack of detailed financial performance indicators in the announcement raises questions about the company's financial health leading into the call.

Pre-registration requirement for the conference call may limit accessibility for some investors and stakeholders, which could lead to perceptions of exclusivity or lack of transparency.

FAQ

When will GigaCloud report its financial results?

GigaCloud will report its unaudited financial results on March 3, 2025, after market closure.

What time is the GigaCloud conference call?

The conference call to discuss financial results is scheduled for 5:30 PM Eastern Time on March 3, 2025.

How can participants join the GigaCloud conference call?

Participants should pre-register online to receive dial-in information and a unique PIN for the conference call.

Where can I watch the conference call webcast?

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on GigaCloud's investor relations website.

What services does GigaCloud Technology Inc. provide?

GigaCloud offers B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise, including an integrated ecommerce platform and logistics services.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GCT Insider Trading Activity

$GCT insiders have traded $GCT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GCT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRANK HURST LIN sold 2,663,076 shares for an estimated $58,055,056

XIN WAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $3,200,618 .

. MARSHALL BERNES (Head of BaaS Program) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $87,500

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GCT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $GCT stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



EL MONTE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



GigaCloud Technology Inc



(Nasdaq: GCT) (“GigaCloud” or the “Company”), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024 after the market closes on Monday, March 3, 2025. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on the same day at 5:30 PM Eastern Time.





To access the conference call, participants should pre-register



here



to receive the dial-in information and a unique PIN. All participants are encouraged to dial-in 15 minutes prior to the conference call’s start time.





A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Company’s investor relations website at



https://investors.gigacloudtech.com/news-events/events





.









About GigaCloud Technology Inc







GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company’s B2B ecommerce platform, the “GigaCloud Marketplace,” integrates everything from discovery, payments and logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. The Company’s global marketplace seamlessly connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers, primarily in the U.S., Asia and Europe, to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed and efficiency. GigaCloud offers a comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturer’s warehouse to the end customer’s doorstep, all at one fixed price. The Company first launched its marketplace in January 2019 by focusing on the global furniture market and has since expanded into additional categories, including home appliances and fitness equipment. For more information, please visit the Company’s website:



https://investors.gigacloudtech.com/

























For investor and media inquiries, please contact:





























GigaCloud Technology Inc.

















ir@gigacloudtech.com





























Pondel Wilkinson Inc.















Laurie Berman (Investor Relations)





George Medici (Media)











lberman@pondel.com









gmedici@pondel.com





















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.