GigaCloud Technology (GCT) Price Target Increased by 14.08% to 41.31

The average one-year price target for GigaCloud Technology (NasdaqGM:GCT) has been revised to 41.31 / share. This is an increase of 14.08% from the prior estimate of 36.21 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 35.35 to a high of 48.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.73% from the latest reported closing price of 35.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in GigaCloud Technology. This is an increase of 85 owner(s) or 1,214.29% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of GCT is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,264K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,097K shares, representing an increase of 13.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GCT by 121.86% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 485K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing an increase of 90.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GCT by 1,778.68% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 342K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 86.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GCT by 1,245.68% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 339K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 330K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company.

