GigaCloud Technology (GCT) Price Target Increased by 44.30% to 54.82

The average one-year price target for GigaCloud Technology (NasdaqGM:GCT) has been revised to $54.82 / share. This is an increase of 44.30% from the prior estimate of $38.00 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $76.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.98% from the latest reported closing price of $43.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 219 funds or institutions reporting positions in GigaCloud Technology. This is an decrease of 97 owner(s) or 30.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GCT is 0.02%, an increase of 59.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.63% to 19,551K shares. The put/call ratio of GCT is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 737K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares , representing an increase of 89.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GCT by 1,162.62% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 696K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 505K shares , representing an increase of 27.50%.

Geode Capital Management holds 627K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 620K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GCT by 27.89% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 542K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 410K shares , representing an increase of 24.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GCT by 81.39% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 468K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 881K shares , representing a decrease of 88.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GCT by 35.77% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.