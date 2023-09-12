GigaCloud Technology Enters Definitive Stalking Horse Agreement To Buy Noble House Assets

(RTTNews) - GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT), a B2B ecommerce solutions provider, said on Tuesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement as the stalking horse to acquire substantially all of the assets of Noble House Home Furnishings, LLC for $85 million.

The deal is in connection with Noble House's Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. On Monday, the company filed for bankruptcy with the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division.

Noble House is a manufacturer and retailer of indoor and outdoor home furnishings and sells its products through a set of third-party channels with leading positions at major retailers.

"With over 8,000 SKUs and a strong supply chain system, we believe Noble House will add significant depth to our 1P and 3P businesses, supplementing our already diverse range of product offerings," said Larry Wu, Chief Executive Officer of GigaCloud.

Giga Cloud believes that its B2B platform will enhance Noble House's operational efficiency and expand Noble House's sales channels in return.

In pre-market, shares of Giga Cloud are trading at $17.60, down 0.73% on Nasdaq

