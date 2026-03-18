GigaCloud Technology CEO Sold 90,000 Company Shares for $3.8 Million. Is the Stock a Buy or Sell?

Key Points

CEO Larry Lei Wu sold 90,000 Class A shares for ~$3.82 million, across six open-market transactions from March 11 through March 13, 2026.

This transaction represented 30.00% of Wu's indirect Class A holdings, reducing the indirect Class A position from 300,000 to 210,000 shares.

The transaction involved no change to direct ownership; all activity was through indirect holdings via Ji Xiang Hu Tong Holdings Limited and related entities.

10 stocks we like better than GigaCloud Technology ›

Chief Executive Officer Larry Lei Wu reported the indirect sale of 90,000 Class A ordinary shares of GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT), a global B2B ecommerce platform for large goods, in multiple open-market transactions between March 11 and March 13, 2026, for total proceeds of approximately $3.82 million according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 90,000 Transaction value ~$3.8 million Post-transaction shares (indirect) 210,000

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($42.49).

Key questions

How does the size of this transaction compare to Larry Lei Wu's past Class A sales?

The 90,000 shares sold align closely with the recent median sell size of 88,000 shares per transaction from May 2024 through March 2026, suggesting this activity follows Wu's established trading pattern.

The 90,000 shares sold align closely with the recent median sell size of 88,000 shares per transaction from May 2024 through March 2026, suggesting this activity follows Wu's established trading pattern. What proportion of Wu's total Class A exposure was affected?

This sale accounted for 30.00% of the reported indirect Class A holdings, with Wu’s remaining indirect Class A holding at 210,000 shares after the transaction.

This sale accounted for 30.00% of the reported indirect Class A holdings, with Wu’s remaining indirect Class A holding at 210,000 shares after the transaction. What is the ownership structure underlying this transaction?

All shares transacted were held indirectly via Ji Xiang Hu Tong Holdings Limited, controlled by Wu through Shan Lao Hu Tong LLC, with no direct holdings involved in the sale.

All shares transacted were held indirectly via Ji Xiang Hu Tong Holdings Limited, controlled by Wu through Shan Lao Hu Tong LLC, with no direct holdings involved in the sale. Does this disposition indicate capacity-driven selling?

The reduction in trade size over time reflects the shrinking available Class A share inventory, with this transaction representing a fixed 30.00% of the pre-trade indirect Class A position rather than a discretionary reduction in selling pace.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 3/13/26) $42.49 Market capitalization $1.64 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.29 billion Net income (TTM) $137.37 million

* 1-year performance is calculated using March 13, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

GigaCloud Technology offers a B2B e-commerce marketplace platform focused on large parcel merchandise, including furniture, home appliances, and fitness equipment.

It operates an end-to-end cross-border commerce ecosystem for manufacturers and resellers.

The company serves manufacturers (mainly in Asia) and resellers across the United States, Asia, and Europe, targeting businesses engaged in large-scale merchandise trade.

GigaCloud Technology is a technology company specializing in global B2B e-commerce solutions for large parcel goods. The company leverages its proprietary marketplace infrastructure to streamline international transactions between manufacturers and resellers, enhancing efficiency in cross-border trade.

What this transaction means for investors

The March sale of GigaCloud Technology shares by CEO Larry Lei Wu is not a cause for concern. The transactions across March 11 to March 13 were part of his Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Such plans are often implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of making trades based on insider information.

In addition, after the sale, Wu still held over seven million Class B shares indirectly through other entities, which he can convert into Class A. This suggests he is not in a rush to dispose of his holdings.

GigaCloud Technology is doing well. In 2025, it posted sales of $1.3 billion, which represented 11% year-over-year growth. The company expects its first quarter revenue to continue this trend, forecasting $330 million to $355 million, which is an increase from the prior year’s $271.9 million.

This helped GigaCloud stock to reach a 52-week high of $48 in February, causing its price-to-earnings ratio of 12 to hit a high point for the past year. Consequently, now is a good time to sell shares, but not to buy.

Should you buy stock in GigaCloud Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in GigaCloud Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and GigaCloud Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $508,877!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,115,328!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 936% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2026.

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.