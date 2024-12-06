GigaCloud Technology call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in GigaCloud (GCT) Technology with 11,009 calls trading, 5x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 6 points to 75.16%. Apr-25 30 calls and Apr-25 25 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 6,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.08. Earnings are expected on March 13th.

