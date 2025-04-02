Markets
GigaCloud Technology To Buy Back Additional $16 Mln Of Class A Ordinary Shares

April 02, 2025 — 10:29 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) announced that on March 28, 2025, its board approved an additional $16 million to its Class A ordinary share repurchase program, bringing the total authorization to $62 million from its previously authorized $46 million. The program runs through August 28, 2025.

Under the share repurchase program, the company may purchase its ordinary shares through various means, including open market transactions, privately negotiated transactions, block trades, any combination thereof or other legally permissible means.

The company plans to fund repurchases from its existing cash balance.

