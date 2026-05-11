Is GigaCloud Stock a Buy Post Q1 Earnings & Revenue Beat?

Last week, GigaCloud Technology GCT reported first-quarter 2026 earnings that exceeded expectations, driven by robust demand, enhanced operational efficiency and solid profitability within its platform-based B2B business model. The company’s strong second-quarter revenue outlook further indicates sustained business momentum.

Before examining the key drivers behind this strong performance amid continued economic uncertainty, let’s first take a closer look at the first-quarter results.

GCT’s Q1 Earnings Overview

GigaCloud Technology posted earnings per share of $1.04, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 87 cents. The bottom line jumped 52.9% year over year. Supported by strong demand trends, quarterly revenues climbed 32.2% from the year-ago quarter to $359.5 million, ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $344.9 million.

Gross profit rose 34.7% year over year to $85.8 million. GCT’s marketplace business continued to witness strong momentum, underscoring its growing market relevance and expanding scale. Gross merchandise value (“GMV”) increased 17% year over year on a trailing 12-month basis ended March 31, 2026, reaching $1.7 billion, reflecting stronger transaction activity and rising buyer engagement.

The company’s marketplace ecosystem also continued to expand, with active third-party sellers increasing 19% to 1,377, thereby broadening product offerings for customers. Active buyers grew 25% to 12,473, indicating solid demand trends and an expanding customer base.

For the second quarter of 2026, the company projects total revenues in the range of $365 million to $390 million. GigaCloud Technology also remained proactive in returning value to shareholders, repurchasing 304,321 Class A ordinary shares for approximately $12.3 million during the March quarter, highlighting its shareholder-friendly approach.

The strong March-quarter performance enabled the company to preserve its impressive earnings surprise track record.

<Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Additional Factors Supporting a Bullish View on GCT Stock

Strong Expansion Initiatives: In March, GigaCloud introduced a marketplace partnership with Otto Group, a leading European e-commerce and retail company. Through this collaboration, GigaCloud Technology will help onboard selected sellers, including well-known furniture brands and suppliers, onto Otto’s established European marketplace platform. The initiative is expected to boost GigaCloud Technology’s platform activity and drive higher gross merchandise volume through increased seller participation. Moreover, it strengthens the company’s network effects and strategic partnerships, which should support long-term revenue growth and scalability.

Earlier in January, GigaCloud Technology completed the $18 million acquisition of New Classic Home Furnishings to enhance its domestic distribution capabilities. The acquisition further supports GCT’s strategy of creating a channel-agnostic marketplace that strengthens links between suppliers and retailers. Integrating New Classic, a wholesaler with a strong physical retail presence, aligns with GigaCloud Technology’s broader objective of diversifying its operations and expanding beyond the e-commerce space.

Compelling Stock Valuation: From a valuation perspective, GigaCloud Technology is still trading cheaper than the Zacks Technology Services industry. GCT’s valuation is favorable compared with fellow industry players Dave DAVE and Symbotic SYM as well. GigaCloud Technology has a Value Score of A. Dave and Symbotic have a Value Score of C and D, respectively.

GCT’s P/S F12M vs. Industry, DAVE & SYM

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Price Performance: Shares of GigaCloud Technology have performed brilliantly over the past year, gaining in triple digits (% wise). Owing to this solid rally, shares of this company, which simplifies logistics for big and bulky merchandise, have easily outperformed its industry as well as Dave and Symbotic.

1-Year Price Comparison

<Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Final Thoughts: Buy GCT Stock Now

The company’s strong, debt-free balance sheet, the unique business model, expansion efforts and attractive valuation are its major tailwinds. GCT’s impressive earnings history and positive estimate revisions add to its appeal. Given the positives surrounding the company, we believe that investors should add this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) undervalued stock to their portfolios for healthy returns. The company’s current Zacks Rank supports our stance.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.