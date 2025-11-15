Is GigaCloud Stock a Buy or Sell After Its COO Dumped Shares Worth Nearly $3 Million?

Key Points

Chief Operating Officer of GigaCloud, Xinyan Hao, sold 90,000 shares between Nov. 12 and Nov. 14, 2025.

Mr. Hao retained 596,805 shares after his November sales.

Xinyan Hao, Chief Operating Officer of GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT), executed open-market sales of 90,000 shares for a total consideration of approximately $2.8 million between November 12, 2025, and November 14, 2025, reducing holdings to 596,805 according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 90,000 Transaction value $2.8 million Post-transaction shares 596,805 Post-transaction value (direct and indirect ownership) $18.2 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($31.34); post-transaction value based on November 14, 2025, market close ($30.42).

Key questions

How significant was the sale relative to Mr. Hao's prior trading activity?

This transaction matched the median size of sell trades in the recent period, which was 90,000 shares, and like prior sales, left residual holdings.

The sale represented no portion of direct ownership as of the transaction date, with all 90,000 shares held indirectly, resulting in post-transaction indirect holdings of 596,805 shares.

The weighted average sale price was $31.34 per share, slightly above the November 14, 2025, market close of $30.42. Over the past year, the stock’s total return was 46.3% as of November 14, 2025, indicating that the sale occurred after a period of significant price appreciation.

The Form 4 indicates that shares were indirectly held and sold by ICEBERY LIMITED, where Mr. Hao serves as sole shareholder and director.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $1.16 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.22 billion Net income (TTM) $129.83 million 1-year price change 46.30%

* 1-year performance calculated using November 14, 2025, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

GigaCloud Technology provides B2B e-commerce marketplace solutions for large parcel goods, including furniture, home appliances, and fitness equipment.

The company operates a cross-border platform connecting Asian manufacturers with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe.

Primary customers are manufacturers seeking international distribution and resellers targeting large parcel merchandise markets.

GigaCloud Technology is a technology company specializing in end-to-end B2B e-commerce infrastructure for large parcel merchandise. The company leverages a global marketplace model to facilitate efficient cross-border transactions, connecting supply and demand across key regions. Its scalable platform and focus on logistics integration provide a competitive advantage in the fragmented large parcel supply chain sector.

Foolish take

GigaCloud Technology's Chief Operating Officer, Xinyan Hao, selling shares in the company appears to be nothing out of the ordinary. It seems with the stock hovering near its 52-week high of $34.50, Mr. Hao took the opportunity to capture some gains.

After selling 90,000 shares, Mr. Hao still had nearly 600,000 in company stock, so he continued to maintain a substantial holding. This suggests he has a bullish outlook for GigaCloud's future.

The company is having a solid 2025. Its third quarter sales rose 10% year over year to $332.6 million. GigaCloud expects Q4 revenue to range between $328 million and $344 million, up over the prior year's $295.8 million.

Its balance sheet is excellent. GigaCloud exited Q3 with total assets of $1.1 billion compared to total liabilities of $666.8 million, and no debt.

GigaCloud is doing well, and looks like a worthwhile investment if you don't own the stock. If you're a shareholder, there's no urgent reason to sell. Given the company's growth, it's no wonder Mr. Hao is holding onto over half a million shares.

Glossary

Open-market sale: The sale of securities on a public exchange, available to all investors at prevailing market prices.

Form 4: A required SEC filing disclosing insider trades by company officers, directors, or significant shareholders.

Direct holdings: Shares owned personally by an individual, not through a trust, company, or other entity.

Indirect holdings: Shares owned through another entity, such as a company or trust, rather than held personally.

Weighted average purchase price: The average price per share, weighted by the number of shares bought or sold at each price.

Material change: A significant alteration in a company’s or individual’s financial position or exposure that may affect investors’ decisions.

Cross-border platform: A digital marketplace enabling transactions between parties in different countries.

B2B ecommerce: Online commercial transactions conducted directly between businesses, rather than between businesses and consumers.

Large parcel goods: Bulky merchandise such as furniture or appliances, typically requiring special shipping and logistics.

Reseller: A business that purchases goods to sell them to other businesses or consumers, rather than for personal use.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



