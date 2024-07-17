GigaCloud (GCT) Up 67% YTD: Should You Board the Train Now?

GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT has had an impressive run this year. The stock has surged 67.3%, significantly outperforming the 25.8% rally of the industry it belongs to and the 17.6% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

When we compare GCT's performance to its close competitors, the results are intriguing. While Revolve Group RVLV has seen a 10.6% rise, Beyond BYON has suffered a 46.6% decline over the same period.

GCT’s upward trajectory can be attributed to its unique B2B logistics business model, which is currently driving substantial revenue and net income growth. As GCT's marketplace continues to expand, it is expected that the company's momentum will only grow stronger.

Given the continuous strength in GCT shares, investors may feel inclined to buy the stock. However, the crucial question remains: Is this the right time to invest in GCT? Let's delve into the details.

B2B Marketplace Growth

GCT integrates its supplier-fulfilled retailing business model with research and development aimed at harnessing advanced algorithms to further refine its strong cloud infrastructure. This strategic fusion enables the company to provide a superior B2B selling and sourcing experience for all involved in the marketplace.

Addressing the rising demand for large parcel merchandise, GCT has witnessed notable growth in GigaCloud Marketplace GMV, sales volume, and the number of buyers and sellers. Sales surged 96.5% year over year in the first quarter of 2024. GMV increased 64% in the quarter. The number of active buyers and Active 3P sellers surged 29.1% and 43.7%, respectively, year over year.

GCT remains committed to expanding its B2B marketplace in terms of both buyers and sellers. The company has launched a service called Branding-as-a-Service (BaaS) to help sellers enhance their product competitiveness within the GigaCloud marketplace. By expanding its supplier base to include products from Colombia, Mexico and Turkey, GCT has increased its product diversity, allowing buyers to source a broader range of quality products from these new markets. Furthermore, the company has expanded its global fulfillment network to meet the rising demand for its marketplace, thereby enhancing support for both buyers and sellers.

Company Well Poised on Recent Acquisitions

In late 2023, GCT completed the acquisitions of Noble House and Wondersign, significantly advancing its position as a full-service end-to-end B2B solution provider in the large marketplace. The buyouts have empowered the company to enhance its footprint across various geographies, diversify its product range with premium stock-keeping units, integrate cutting-edge technology, and extend its business network, all contributing to its strengthened presence and capabilities.

Sales and EPS Growth Prospects Strong

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the second quarter of 2024 is pegged at $272.5 million, indicating a 78% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual figure. The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pegged at 71 cents per share, indicating 57.8% year-over-year growth. The estimate for EPS has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.

The consensus mark for GCT’s 2024 sales stands at $1.15 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 63.2%. The estimate for EPS has remained unchanged over the past 30 days at $3.25, suggesting year-over-year growth of 41.3%.

Evaluating the Right Entry Point

GigaCloud has demonstrated remarkable performance this year, significantly outperforming its industry. Its unique B2B logistics business model, strategic acquisitions, and continuous marketplace growth have all contributed to its success. While the current growth prospects appear robust, potential investors should consider waiting for a possible price correction to enter at a more advantageous point. GCT's long-term growth potential remains strong, making it a compelling stock to watch for the right investment opportunity.

GCT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

