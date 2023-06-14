News & Insights

GigaCloud Gains 6% On News Of Share Repurchase

June 14, 2023 — 10:15 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) are rising more than 6% Wednesday morning at $8.02.

The company today said its Board has approved a share buyback of up to $25 million of its Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.05, over the next 12 months.

GigaCloud Technology provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise.

GCT has traded in the rage of $4.14 - $62.00 in the last 52 weeks.

