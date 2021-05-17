US Markets
Giga Energy to go public in over $7 bln blank-check merger deal

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 17 (Reuters) - Transportation solutions provider Giga Energy Inc is going public through a merger with blank-check company Yunhong International ZGYH.O in a deal valued at $7.354 billion, the companies said on Monday.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

