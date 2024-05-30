GiG Launches SweepX Platform with Primero Partnership

Gaming Innovation Group (GIGI) has released an update.

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has unveiled SweepX, a state-of-the-art social sweepstakes casino platform tailored for the US market. The company has also entered a strategic partnership with Primero Games LLC, aiming to leverage Primero’s vast land-based sweepstakes network to expand into the online social casino realm. With a focus on innovation, GiG’s SweepX platform combines advanced AI and a comprehensive content library to support rapid growth in the evolving US sweepstakes market.

