GiG Launches SweepX Platform with Primero Partnership

May 30, 2024 — 04:28 am EDT

Gaming Innovation Group (GIGI) has released an update.

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has unveiled SweepX, a state-of-the-art social sweepstakes casino platform tailored for the US market. The company has also entered a strategic partnership with Primero Games LLC, aiming to leverage Primero’s vast land-based sweepstakes network to expand into the online social casino realm. With a focus on innovation, GiG’s SweepX platform combines advanced AI and a comprehensive content library to support rapid growth in the evolving US sweepstakes market.

