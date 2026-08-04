Gig Economy Stocks to Monitor Amid the Theme's Rising Popularity

An updated edition of the June 15, 2026 article.

The popularity of gig economy has surged since the pandemic, transforming the way people work. By allowing individuals to choose their own working hours, workload and work environment, it offers a level of flexibility that can be hardly matched by traditional employment. As both workers and businesses increasingly embrace more adaptable work arrangements, the gig economy has expanded rapidly across industries.

One of the biggest attractions of the gig economy is its ability to support a better work-life balance. For many individuals, the freedom to be their own boss is more appealing than the security of a fixed paycheck. The flexibility to decide when, where and how much to work often outweighs the stability of traditional employment for those seeking greater control over their professional lives.

The rise of the gig economy has also made everyday life more convenient. Ride-hailing services offered by Uber UBER and Lyft LYFT, as well as food-delivery platforms like DoorDash DASH, rely heavily on gig workers to meet growing consumer demand. Similarly, freelance marketplaces like Fiverr FVRR connect skilled professionals with businesses seeking short-term project support. The rapid expansion of these platforms underscores the growing appeal of flexible, independent work. Even tech giants like Alphabet GOOGL and Amazon AMZN are jumping into this trend.

The long-term growth outlook for the gig economy remains compelling. According to Business Research Insights, the global gig economy market is projected to reach $674.13 billion by the end of 2026 and grow to $2.52 trillion by 2035, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate of 15.8% during 2026-2035.

This strong growth trajectory creates meaningful opportunities for companies benefiting from the expansion of freelance and platform-based work. Through our thematic screens, investors can identify stocks tied to long-term structural trends shaping the economy's future. Those looking to capitalize on this trend can rely on our Gig Economy screen to identify promising companies operating in this space. Investors seeking attractive return potential may want to closely monitor stocks such as Etsy ETSY, Uber and DoorDash.

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3 Must-Watch Stocks

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Etsy has built its marketplace around the principles of the gig economy by enabling millions of independent creators, artisans and small-business owners to monetize their skills without the need for a traditional retail presence. Rather than manufacturing products itself, Etsy provides the digital infrastructure—including search, payments, advertising, shipping tools and seller analytics—that allows entrepreneurs to establish and manage online businesses with relatively low upfront investment. The company views its platform as an "on-ramp to entrepreneurship," with many sellers operating one-person businesses from home while generating supplemental or primary income.

Beyond simply facilitating transactions, Etsy continues investing in technologies that improve seller productivity and long-term business sustainability. The company has introduced AI-powered shop management tools, enhanced seller dashboards and community resources that reduce administrative work, allowing creators to devote more time to designing and producing merchandise. Etsy's emphasis on personalized, handmade and made-to-order products differentiates it from mass-market e-commerce platforms while reinforcing the gig economy's focus on flexible, independent work. By combining technology, marketing support and entrepreneurial tools, Etsy enables individuals to build scalable businesses around their creative talent rather than relying on conventional employment.

Uber represents one of the world's largest gig economy platforms by connecting independent drivers and couriers with consumers seeking transportation, food delivery and other services. Operating across more than 70 countries and over 15,000 cities, Uber's marketplace allows workers to decide when, where and how often they provide services, giving them flexibility unavailable in many traditional jobs. The company maintains that drivers remain independent contractors because they control their schedules, can work across competing platforms and choose whether to accept trip requests. This flexibility has become a defining characteristic of Uber's labor model and a key driver of its global scale.

Uber has also expanded its gig economy strategy by introducing programs designed to improve the experience of platform workers while preserving work flexibility. The company partners with insurers to provide certain protections, offers educational opportunities through institutions such as Arizona State University, develops earnings-enhancing technology and actively engages with policymakers on independent worker benefits.

In addition, Uber's integrated ecosystem—which spans Mobility, Delivery and Freight—creates more earning opportunities by allowing workers to participate across multiple services. This network effect increases driver utilization while supporting Uber's broader objective of building a technology platform that powers flexible work across numerous industries.

DoorDash has developed one of the largest gig-based local commerce platforms by connecting consumers, merchants and independent delivery workers (Dashers). The company's mission is to grow and empower local economies by reducing friction in commerce while creating flexible earning opportunities for Dashers. Rather than employing drivers directly, DoorDash relies on independent contractors who can choose their own schedules, delivery frequency and preferred working hours. This asset-light operating model enables the company to efficiently scale delivery capacity in response to changing consumer demand while offering workers supplemental or full-time income opportunities.

The company's gig economy focus has broadened well beyond restaurant delivery into grocery, convenience, retail and international marketplace services through platforms including Wolt and Deliveroo. DoorDash continues investing in technology that improves matching efficiency between merchants, consumers and Dashers while expanding services for local businesses.

By helping merchants access delivery infrastructure without building their own logistics networks, DoorDash supports thousands of small businesses while simultaneously creating additional earning opportunities for independent workers. This ecosystem illustrates how gig platforms increasingly serve as critical infrastructure for local commerce, benefiting consumers, merchants and flexible workers alike.

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Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fiverr International (FVRR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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