Giftify, Inc. Reports 916% Surge in Gift Card Sales Driven by Healthcare Cost-Saving Solutions and Seasonal Demand

Giftify, Inc. reports 916% increase in gift card sales, driven by healthcare savings initiatives for prescription medications.

Quiver AI Summary

Giftify, Inc. announced a significant surge in gift card sales driven by its new savings program for high-cost GLP-1 diabetes and weight loss medications, such as Ozempic and Zepbound. CardCash.com, the company’s secondary gift card exchange platform, reported a 916% week-over-week increase in the value of gift cards sold at major pharmacy retailers like CVS and Walgreens. This increase coincides with heightened consumer demand for cold and flu remedies during the winter season. To accommodate this demand, Giftify has significantly boosted its inventory for CVS and Walgreens by 120% and 736% year-over-year, respectively. The company aims to enhance healthcare access by providing cost-saving solutions for essential medications while expanding its market reach through its pharmacy gift card program.

Potential Positives

Significant increase in gift card sales, with a 916% week-over-week rise in face value across major pharmacy retailers, indicating strong consumer demand and effective marketing strategies.

Remarkable inventory growth, with CVS and Walgreens inventories expanding by 120% and 736% year-over-year, respectively, highlighting the company's ability to scale operations in response to market needs.

Expansion into healthcare sector through innovative savings opportunities for high-cost medications, demonstrating the company's commitment to enhancing customer value and supporting broader healthcare accessibility.

Positive response from consumers to the pharmacy gift card savings initiative, validating the company's strategic focus and bolstering its market reach during a peak season for health product purchases.

Potential Negatives

Significant reliance on new medication-related savings initiatives may expose the company to regulatory scrutiny or changes in healthcare policies that could impact profitability.

The press release emphasizes substantial increases in inventory, which could signify overextension or potential challenges in managing supply chain logistics effectively.

Forward-looking statements in the release highlight inherent risks and uncertainties regarding future performance, suggesting potential instability in projecting growth.

FAQ

What is the reason for Giftify's recent inventory increase?

Giftify's inventory increased significantly to meet growing consumer demand for cost-saving solutions on prescription medications like Ozempic and Zepbound.

How much did CardCash.com's gift card sales increase?

CardCash.com saw a 916% week-over-week increase in the face value of gift cards sold across major pharmacy retailers.

Which pharmacy retailers are involved in this gift card initiative?

CVS and Walgreens are the major pharmacy retailers involved in Giftify's gift card savings program.

What impact did promotional efforts have on sales?

Promotional efforts significantly resonated with consumers, leading to increased sales activity and higher inventory levels.

How does Giftify support healthcare accessibility?

Giftify provides practical tools, like gift card savings, to reduce prescription costs and improve access to essential medications.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GIFT Insider Trading Activity

$GIFT insiders have traded $GIFT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GIFT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVE HANDY (CFO) has made 3 purchases buying 25,620 shares for an estimated $654,653,250 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BALAZS WELLISCH (CTO) purchased 35,000 shares for an estimated $50,750

KETAN THAKKER (CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 12,350 shares for an estimated $17,109 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Full Release





Record Inventory Increase Meets Growing Consumer Demand for Healthcare Cost-Saving Solutions









Surge Driven by Ozempic and Zepbound Prescription Savings Opportunities Combined with Seasonal Health Product Purchases







SCHAUMBURG, IL, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFT) (the "Company"), the owner and operator of CardCash.com and Restaurant.com, and a leader in the incentives and rewards industry, today announced a significant increase in gift card sales following its announcement of a smart savings program for GLP-1 diabetes and weight loss medications.







CardCash.com



, Giftify's secondary gift card exchange platform, experienced an overall



916%



week-over-week increase in the face value of gift cards sold across major pharmacy retailers, including CVS and Walgreens. This surge follows the Company’s recent announcement of innovative savings opportunities for consumers purchasing high-cost prescription medications such as Ozempic (semaglutide) from Novo Nordisk and Zepbound (tirzepatide) from Eli Lilly, in addition to increased consumer demand for seasonal cold and flu remedies and other winter health products.





"The response to our pharmacy gift card savings initiative has exceeded our expectations," said Ketan Thakker, CEO of Giftify, Inc. "This significant growth demonstrates the value proposition of our business model and validates our strategic expansion into the healthcare sector.”





To meet this growing demand, we have significantly increased our inventory levels:







CVS inventory levels grew by



120%



year-over-year;



CVS inventory levels grew by year-over-year;



Walgreens inventory experienced a remarkable



736%



increase.







This inventory expansion ensures CardCash can continue to meet consumer needs while maintaining competitive discount rates.





"Our latest promotional efforts have resonated strongly with consumers, leading to a measurable increase in sales activity," said Carol Rosenblum, Marketing Manager at CardCash.com. "We are committed to supporting our customers by not only offering savings on essential medications like Ozempic and Zepbound, but also ensuring convenient access to gift card solutions across our retail partners during this peak season for health-related product purchasing."





The Company has placed increased emphasis on its pharmacy gift card program to address the growing critical need for improved preventive care and affordable access to newer treatment options. By providing practical tools to reduce prescription costs, CardCash.com supports broader healthcare accessibility while expanding Giftify's market reach.







About Giftify, Inc.







Giftify, Inc. is a pioneer in the incentive and rewards industry with a focus on retail, dining & entertainment experiences, as the owner and operator of leading digital platforms, CardCash.com and Restaurant.com. CardCash.com is a leading secondary gift card exchange platform, allowing consumers and retailers to realize value by buying and selling gift cards at various scales. Its Restaurant.com is the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand. Restaurant.com and our Corporate Incentives division connect digital consumers, businesses and communities offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deals options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Restaurant.com prides itself on offering the best deal, every meal. Our gift cards and restaurant certificates allow customers to save at thousands of restaurants across the country with just a few clicks.





For more information, visit:



www.giftifyinc.com



and



www.cardcash.com



and



https://www.restaurant.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Press Releases may include forward-looking statements. In particular, the words “believe,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project," "propose," "plan," "intend," and similar conditional words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law or those prepared by third parties that are not paid by the company. Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although Giftify, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Giftify, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company’s ability identify a suitable business model for the corporation.







Investors Contacts:









IR@giftifyinc.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.