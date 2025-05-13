Giftify, Inc. Reports 10% Increase in Gross Profit to $3.6 Million Driven by AI Initiatives and Market Expansion

Giftify, Inc. reports a 10% gross profit increase to $3.6 million, driven by AI initiatives and market expansion efforts.

Quiver AI Summary

Giftify, Inc. announced a gross profit increase of 10% to $3.6 million and a revenue rise of 3.5% to $22.3 million for the first quarter of 2025. The company reported improved gross margins, rising to 16.1% from 15.1%, while the modified EBITDA loss slightly improved. Despite a net loss of $3.2 million, which included significant non-cash expenses, Giftify remains optimistic about its strategic growth initiatives, particularly in AI implementation and expansion into high-margin vertical markets like pharmacy savings and travel. CEO Ketan Thakker highlighted the positive momentum generated by these efforts, emphasizing a focus on operational efficiency and user engagement. After the quarter's end, the company fully repaid its GameIQ acquisition note and amended its secured line of credit to release restricted cash, further strengthening its balance sheet.

Potential Positives

Gross profit increased by 10% to $3.6 million, indicating improved profitability.

Strategic initiatives in AI implementation and market expansion are generating positive momentum, suggesting growth potential.

Gross margin improved to 16.1% from 15.1%, demonstrating increased operational efficiency and profitability.

The company has maintained a strong balance sheet with total assets of $33.9 million and stockholders' equity of $21.3 million.

Potential Negatives

Net loss of $3.2 million for the quarter indicates ongoing financial struggles, despite revenue and gross profit increases.

Modified EBITDA loss improved marginally, suggesting that the company's operational performance remains challenged.

Accumulated deficit of $91.5 million raises concerns about long-term sustainability and financial health.

FAQ

What are Giftify, Inc.'s recent financial results?

Giftify, Inc. reported a 3.5% revenue increase to $22.3 million and a 10% gross profit increase to $3.6 million in Q1 2025.

How has Giftify implemented AI in their operations?

The company successfully deployed enterprise-wide AI solutions, enhancing operational efficiencies and driving cost reductions across various departments.

What are Giftify's strategic growth initiatives?

Growth initiatives include expanding into high-margin verticals like pharmacy savings and travel, and enhancing synergies between CardCash.com and Restaurant.com.

What was the company's net loss for the first quarter?

Giftify reported a net loss of $3.2 million in Q1 2025, reflecting various non-cash expenses impacting overall results.

What is modified EBITDA and its relevance to Giftify?

Modified EBITDA is a measure used to assess performance, excluding non-cash expenses, providing insight into Giftify's core operating performance.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GIFT Insider Trading Activity

$GIFT insiders have traded $GIFT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GIFT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KETAN THAKKER (CEO) purchased 2,350 shares for an estimated $2,209

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Full Release





Company achieves gross profit increase of 10% to $3.6 million









Strategic initiatives in AI implementation and new market expansion generating positive momentum









SCHAUMBURG, IL, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFT) (the "Company"), the owner and operator of CardCash.com and Restaurant.com, and a leader in the incentives and rewards industry, today announced financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.







Key Highlights for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025, Compared to Prior Year Period









Revenue increased 3.5% to $22.3 million



Revenue increased 3.5% to $22.3 million



Gross profit increased 10.0% to $3.6 million



Gross profit increased 10.0% to $3.6 million



Gross margin increased to 16.1% from 15.1%



Gross margin increased to 16.1% from 15.1%



Modified EBITDA loss improved to $0.63 million from $0.66 million



Modified EBITDA loss improved to $0.63 million from $0.66 million



Net loss of $3.2 million (Of note, net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2025 included $2.6 million in non-cash expenses, including $1.8 million in stock option and other non-cash compensation, $0.54 million in amortization of intangible assets, $0.16 million in amortization of capitalized software costs, and $0.03 million from fair value of stock issued on vendor settlement.)



Net loss of $3.2 million (Of note, net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2025 included $2.6 million in non-cash expenses, including $1.8 million in stock option and other non-cash compensation, $0.54 million in amortization of intangible assets, $0.16 million in amortization of capitalized software costs, and $0.03 million from fair value of stock issued on vendor settlement.)



Strong balance sheet with total assets of $33.9 million and stockholders' equity of $21.3 million









Growth Initiatives







The Company's strategic execution against previously outlined growth priorities is generating positive momentum across multiple fronts:







Successful deployment of enterprise-wide AI solutions driving measurable operational efficiencies and cost reductions



Successful deployment of enterprise-wide AI solutions driving measurable operational efficiencies and cost reductions



Expansion into high-margin vertical markets including pharmacy savings, sports merchandise and travel



Expansion into high-margin vertical markets including pharmacy savings, sports merchandise and travel



Enhanced synergies between CardCash.com and Restaurant.com platforms



Enhanced synergies between CardCash.com and Restaurant.com platforms



Introduction of innovative savings solutions for consumers facing rising costs in everyday expenses









Subsequent Events









Subsequent to March 31, 2025, the Company repaid in full its GameIQ acquisition note payable



Subsequent to March 31, 2025, the Company repaid in full its GameIQ acquisition note payable



Amended the Company’s secured line of credit releasing $0.25 million of restricted cash



Amended the Company’s secured line of credit releasing $0.25 million of restricted cash



Continued expansion of the At-the-Market offering to strengthen the Company's cash position













Management Commentary







Ketan Thakker, Chief Executive Officer of Giftify, Inc., commented, "Our first quarter results demonstrate solid execution against our growth strategy, with revenue increasing and gross profit climbing. Most importantly, we've improved our gross margin to 16.1%, showing our ability to enhance profitability even in a challenging economic environment. Our focus on operational efficiency and strategic expansion into high-growth vertical markets is beginning to yield results."





Thakker continued, "During the quarter, we continued our strategic AI implementation, which is creating measurable benefits across our organization from marketing to customer service. We're also seeing strong traction in our targeted vertical market expansions in pharmacy savings, sports merchandise and travel, which provides consumers with practical solutions to combat inflation in everyday expenses. As we move through 2025, we remain focused on scaling our platforms, enhancing user engagement, and building sustainable value for our shareholders."







About Giftify, Inc.







Giftify, Inc. is a pioneer in the incentive and rewards industry with a focus on retail, dining & entertainment experiences, as the owner and operator of leading digital platforms, CardCash.com and Restaurant.com. CardCash.com is a leading secondary gift card exchange platform, allowing consumers and retailers to realize value by buying and selling gift cards at various scales. Its Restaurant.com is the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand. Restaurant.com and our Corporate Incentives division connect digital consumers, businesses and communities offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deals options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Restaurant.com prides itself on offering the best deal, every meal. Our gift cards and restaurant certificates allow customers to save at thousands of restaurants across the country with just a few clicks.





For more information, visit:





www.giftifyinc.com





and





www.cardcash.com





and





https://www.restaurant.com





.







Modified EBITDA







In addition to our GAAP results, we present Modified EBITDA as a supplemental measure of our performance. However, Modified EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, income from operations or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. We define Modified EBITDA as net income (loss), plus interest expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and fair value of common stock issued for services.





Management considers our core operating performance to be that which our managers can affect in any particular period through their management of the resources that affect our underlying revenue and profit generating operations during that period. Non-GAAP adjustments to our results prepared in accordance with GAAP are itemized below. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons we consider them appropriate for supplemental analysis. In evaluating Modified EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Modified EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.







Forward-Looking Statements







Press Releases may include forward-looking statements. In particular, the words “believe,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project," "propose," "plan," "intend," and similar conditional words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law or those prepared by third parties that are not paid by the company. Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although Giftify, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Giftify, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company’s ability identify a suitable business model for the corporation.







Investors Contacts:









IR@giftifyinc.com









GIFTIFY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (FKA RDE, INC.)









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

























As of





























March 31,









2025





















December 31,





2024

































(Unaudited)

































ASSETS



































Current assets:









































Cash and cash equivalents (includes restricted cash of $1,258,826 at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024)









$





2,121,814













$





3,574,876













Accounts receivable













1,591,180

















891,666













Inventories













3,825,181

















4,116,180













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













308,440

















63,210













Total current assets













7,846,615

















8,645,932





















































Property and equipment, net













928,441

















1,089,984













Operating lease right of use asset, net













1,329,181

















1,406,242













Deposits













65,556

















65,556













Intangible assets, net













3,724,415

















4,268,332













Goodwill













20,007,670

















20,007,670













Total assets









$





33,901,878













$





35,483,716























































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY











































Current liabilities:









































Accounts payable









$





2,085,508













$





1,966,616













Accrued expenses













1,714,629

















1,768,607













Customer deposits













271

















95,000













Deferred revenue













113,360

















77,051













Secured revolving line of credit













3,682,328

















3,805,080













Convertible promissory notes













43,887

















43,137













Secured note payable — related party, net of debt discount of $0 and $4,000, at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively













-

















2,060,274













Notes payable, current portion, net of debt discount of $12,857 and $0, at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively













1,906,361

















1,717,632













Operating lease liability, current portion













326,770

















316,612













Total current liabilities













9,873,114

















11,850,009





















































Notes payable, net of current portion













664,500

















615,000













Deferred income taxes













976,142

















1,123,000













Operating lease liability, net of current portion













1,048,620

















1,133,371













Total liabilities













12,562,376

















14,721,380





















































Commitments and contingencies

















































































Stockholders’ equity:









































Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized;













-

















-













Common stock, $0.001 par value, 750,000,000 shares authorized; 29,273,359 and 27,021,423 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively













29,267

















27,015













Additional paid-in-capital













112,471,311

















108,679,065













Common stock issuable, 350,843 and 383,343 shares, respectively













350,843

















350,843













Accumulated deficit













(91,511,919





)













(88,294,587





)









Total stockholders’ equity













21,339,502

















20,762,336





















































Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity









$





33,901,878













$





35,483,716























































GIFTIFY, INC. AND SUBSDIARIES (FKA RDE, INC.)









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

























Three Months Ended March 31,

































2025

























2024

































(Unaudited)

























(Unaudited)





















































Net Sales











$





22,277,013













$





21,521,894













Cost of sales













18,695,377

















18,264,618













Gross profit













3,581,636

















3,257,276























































Operating Expenses











































Selling, general and administrative expenses













6,043,841

















5,214,041













Depreciation of capitalized software costs













161,543

















378,737













Amortization of intangible assets













543,917

















607,917













Total operating expenses













6,749,301

















6,200,695





















































Loss from operations













(3,167,665





)













(2,943,419





)



















































Other expense:











































Interest expense













(209,571





)













(247,301





)









Total other expense, net













(209,571





)













(247,301





)









Net loss before income tax benefit













(3,377,236





)













(3,190,720





)









Income tax benefit













159,904

















-















Net loss











$





(3,217,332





)









$





(3,190,720





)



















































Net loss per share – basic and diluted











$





(0.11





)









$





(0.13





)



















































Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted















28,354,277

















25,004,222























































GIFTIFY, INC. AND SUBSDIARIES (FKA RDE, INC.)









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





















Three Months Ended









March 31, 2025

















Three Months Ended









March 31, 2024





































(Unaudited)

































(Unaudited)





















CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES











































Net loss









$





(3,217,332





)









$





(3,190,720





)











Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities











































Fair value of vested stock options













994,295

















37,126













Fair value of vested restricted common stock













568,709

















1,044,250













Fair value of common stock issued for services













239,130

















217,500













Loss on fair value of common stock issued for settlement of vendor













33,750

















-













Depreciation of capitalized software costs













161,543

















378,737













Amortization of intangible assets













543,917

















607,917













Amortization of debt discount













6,143

















-













Accrued interest













(62,438





)













15,934















Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











































Accounts receivable













(699,514





)













569,794













Inventories













290,999

















678,068













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













(245,230





)













(127,172





)









Right of use assets













77,061

















65,632













Accounts payable













193,893

















(374,262





)









Accrued expenses













(53,978





)













305,141













Customer deposits













(94,729





)













-













Deferred revenue













36,309

















(168,818





)









Deferred taxes













(146,858





)













-













Operating lease liability













(74,594





)













(65,763





)











Net cash used in operating activities















(1,448,924





)













(6,636





)



















































CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES











































Capital expenditures













-

















(224,815





)











Net cash provided by investing activities















-

















(224,815





)



















































CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES











































Proceeds from line of credit













30,435,894

















26,070,274













Repayment of line of credit













(30,558,645





)













(26,746,739





)









Proceeds from note payable













985,000

















-













Repayment of notes payable













(750,000





)













-













Repayment of notes payable – related party













(2,000,000





)













-













Proceeds from sale of common stock, net of expenses, under at-the-market sale agreement













1,031,113

















-













Proceeds from sale of common stock, net of expenses, under stock purchase agreement













374,500

















-













Proceeds from public offering of common stock













478,000

















-













Repayment of acquisition obligation













-

















(500,000





)









Proceeds from private placement of common stock













-

















2,709,000















Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities















(4,138





)













1,532,535





















































Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents













(1,453,062





)













1,301,084













Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period













3,574,876

















4,099,737













Cash and cash equivalents end of period









$





2,121,814













$





5,400,821























































SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION











































Interest paid









$





232,877













$





-













Taxes paid









$





-













$





-























































NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES











































Common shares issued for trade accounts payable









$





108,675













$





-











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.