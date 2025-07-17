Giftify, Inc. Launches Self-Service Restaurant Management Center to Enhance Partner Capabilities and Revenue Opportunities

Giftify Inc. launches Restaurant Management Center, enhancing restaurant partner engagement with real-time insights and tiered subscription models.

Quiver AI Summary

Giftify, Inc. has launched the Restaurant Management Center (RMC), a self-service portal aimed at enhancing how over 184,000 restaurant partners interact with the Restaurant.com platform. This new system provides real-time insights, simplifies deal management, and allows restaurants to customize promotions and manage multiple locations from one dashboard. The RMC introduces a tiered subscription model, creating additional revenue streams and offering restaurants options for enhanced visibility and support based on their needs and budget. Features include performance analytics, review management, and customer communication tools designed to improve partner engagement and operational efficiency. CEO Ketan Thakker emphasized that the RMC marks a significant advancement for Restaurant.com, transforming its role from a traditional deals platform to a comprehensive technology partner for the restaurant industry.

Potential Positives

Launch of the Restaurant Management Center represents a significant technological advancement that transformed Restaurant.com into a comprehensive restaurant technology partner for its 184,000+ partners.

The new tiered subscription model creates additional recurring revenue opportunities for Giftify while enhancing the value proposition for its restaurant partners.

The self-service portal improves partner experience by eliminating the need for phone calls and paperwork, enabling restaurants to manage their offerings in real time.

This initiative is expected to positively impact Giftify's financial performance through increased partner retention and transaction volume, supporting substantial growth in restaurant partner acquisition.

Potential Negatives

Introduction of paid subscription model may alienate some existing restaurant partners who prefer free services, potentially impacting partner retention.

Dependence on a technology-driven model may increase operational risks, notably if the self-service portal encounters technical difficulties that affect partner operations.

Heavy reliance on forward-looking statements introduces uncertainty, as actual performance may differ significantly from expectations, potentially impacting investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the Restaurant Management Center (RMC)?

The RMC is a comprehensive self-service portal that enhances how restaurant partners manage their presence on Restaurant.com.

How does the RMC benefit restaurant partners?

The RMC provides real-time insights, streamlines deal management, and offers tools for customer engagement and marketing.

What are the subscription plans for the RMC?

The new tiered subscription model offers varying levels of promotional support and analytics depth for restaurant partners.

How does the RMC improve customer acquisition for restaurants?

Restaurants can toggle deals in real-time and access customer insights, allowing them to optimize their marketing efforts effectively.

What role does the RMC play in Giftify's growth strategy?

The RMC is expected to create new revenue streams and improve partner retention, supporting Giftify's expansion in the restaurant technology sector.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GIFT Insider Trading Activity

$GIFT insiders have traded $GIFT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GIFT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY J MILLER (Vice President, Sales) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $5,390 .

. TIMOTHY WILLIAM MILLER (Vice President, Sales) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $5,390 .

. KETAN THAKKER (CEO) purchased 2,350 shares for an estimated $2,209

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GIFT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GIFT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Maxim Group issued a "Buy" rating on 02/05/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GIFT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GIFT forecast page.

Full Release





Self-service portal empowers restaurant partners with real-time insights and streamlined deal management capabilities









New tiered subscription model creates additional revenue opportunities while enhancing value proposition for Restaurant.com's 184,000+ restaurant partners









SCHAUMBURG, IL, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFT) (the "Company"), the owner and operator of CardCash.com and Restaurant.com, and a leader in the incentives and rewards industry, today announced the launch of Restaurant.com's new Restaurant Management Center (RMC), a comprehensive self-service portal that transforms how restaurant partners manage their presence on the nation's largest restaurant-focused digital deals platform.







Key Highlights of the Restaurant Management Center Launch









Modern, intuitive self-service portal eliminates need for phone calls and paperwork for restaurant partners



Modern, intuitive self-service portal eliminates need for phone calls and paperwork for restaurant partners



Real-time dashboard provides insights into customer behavior, certificate usage, and review trends



Real-time dashboard provides insights into customer behavior, certificate usage, and review trends



New tiered subscription plans unlock premium placement and enhanced marketing visibility



New tiered subscription plans unlock premium placement and enhanced marketing visibility



Streamlined management tools for multi-location restaurants and deal customization



Streamlined management tools for multi-location restaurants and deal customization



Built-in review management system allows restaurants to engage directly with customers



Built-in review management system allows restaurants to engage directly with customers



Scalable infrastructure designed to support Restaurant.com's growing network of 184,000+ restaurant partners







The Restaurant Management Center represents a significant advancement in Restaurant.com's technology platform, providing restaurant partners with unprecedented control over their digital presence. The portal enables restaurants to toggle offers on and off in real-time, manage multiple locations from a single dashboard, edit deal details, and access comprehensive analytics on customer engagement and certificate redemption patterns. The new system eliminates traditional barriers to participation by removing the need for phone-based communications and manual paperwork, making it easier than ever for restaurants to optimize their Restaurant.com presence and maximize customer acquisition through the platform's 23 million member base.





The RMC launch introduces Restaurant.com's first paid subscription model, offering tiered pricing plans that unlock premium placement opportunities and enhanced visibility across multiple marketing channels. This strategic initiative creates new recurring revenue streams for Giftify while providing high-performing restaurants with advanced tools to compete more effectively in their local markets. The subscription tiers offer restaurants varying levels of promotional support, analytics depth, and customer engagement tools, allowing partners to select the service level that best matches their growth objectives and marketing budget.





Ketan Thakker, Chief Executive Officer of Giftify, Inc., commented, "The launch of the Restaurant Management Center marks a pivotal moment in Restaurant.com's evolution, transforming us from a traditional deals platform into a comprehensive restaurant technology partner. This self-service portal not only dramatically improves the partner experience but also creates significant new revenue opportunities through our tiered subscription model."





Thakker continued, "With over 184,000 restaurant partners and 23 million members, Restaurant.com has unmatched scale in connecting consumers with dining experiences. The RMC empowers our restaurant partners to leverage this scale more effectively while providing us with a scalable, technology-driven approach to partner management. This launch perfectly complements our recent TakeOut7 acquisition, positioning Giftify as a true end-to-end technology solutions provider for the restaurant industry."





The Restaurant Management Center includes advanced features designed to help restaurants maximize their success on the Restaurant.com platform:









Real-Time Deal Management



: Toggle offers on/off instantly based on capacity and demand



: Toggle offers on/off instantly based on capacity and demand





Multi-Location Support



: Centralized dashboard for restaurant groups and franchises



: Centralized dashboard for restaurant groups and franchises





Performance Analytics



: Detailed insights into customer demographics, peak redemption times, and seasonal trends



: Detailed insights into customer demographics, peak redemption times, and seasonal trends





Review Management



: Direct response capabilities for customer feedback and reputation management



: Direct response capabilities for customer feedback and reputation management





Marketing Calendar



: Visibility into promotional campaigns and optimal timing for deal activation



: Visibility into promotional campaigns and optimal timing for deal activation





Customer Communication Tools



: Direct messaging capabilities with certificate purchasers







The RMC launch is expected to contribute positively to Giftify's financial performance through multiple revenue streams, including subscription fees, enhanced partner retention, and increased transaction volume. The self-service model also reduces operational costs while improving partner satisfaction and engagement metrics. The Company expects the scalable infrastructure to support significant growth in restaurant partner acquisition while enhancing the value proposition for existing partners through improved tools and analytics. This positions Restaurant.com to maintain its leadership position in the competitive restaurant deals market while expanding its technology-driven service offerings.





The Restaurant Management Center addresses critical pain points facing independent restaurants, including the need for cost-effective customer acquisition tools and simplified digital marketing management. By providing restaurants with direct control over their promotional presence and real-time performance data, the RMC enables more strategic decision-making and improved return on marketing investment. The platform's self-service nature allows restaurants to respond quickly to changing business conditions, seasonal demand fluctuations, and competitive pressures, providing the agility needed in today's dynamic restaurant environment.







About Giftify, Inc.







Giftify, Inc. is a pioneer in the incentive and rewards industry with a focus on retail, dining & entertainment experiences, as the owner and operator of leading digital platforms, CardCash.com and Restaurant.com. CardCash.com is a leading secondary gift card exchange platform, allowing consumers and retailers to realize value by buying and selling gift cards at various scales. Restaurant.com is the nation's largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand, connecting digital consumers, businesses and communities by offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deal options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers.





For more information, visit:





www.giftifyinc.com





,





www.cardcash.com





,





www.restaurant.com





, and





www.takeout7.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







Press Releases may include forward-looking statements. In particular, the words "believe," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "propose," "plan," "intend," and similar conditional words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law or those prepared by third parties that are not paid by the company. Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although Giftify, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Giftify, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company's ability identify a suitable business model for the corporation.







Investors Contacts:





IR@giftifyinc.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.