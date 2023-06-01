giftee (4449) Price Target Increased by 6.52% to 3,332.00

The average one-year price target for giftee (4449) has been revised to 3,332.00 / share. This is an increase of 6.52% from the prior estimate of 3,128.00 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,828.00 to a high of 4,095.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 66.60% from the latest reported closing price of 2,000.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in giftee. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4449 is 0.10%, a decrease of 2.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.30% to 999K shares.

MPACX - MATTHEWS ASIA GROWTH FUND Investor Class Shares holds 349K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 542K shares, representing a decrease of 55.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4449 by 12.23% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 273K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 277K shares, representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4449 by 5.60% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 163K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 164K shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4449 by 24.16% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 80K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares, representing a decrease of 19.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4449 by 22.63% over the last quarter.

SCHC - Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF holds 37K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4449 by 1.39% over the last quarter.

