Gift (9279) Price Target Increased by 12.28% to 3,264.00

The average one-year price target for Gift (9279) has been revised to 3,264.00 / share. This is an increase of 12.28% from the prior estimate of 2,907.00 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,232.00 to a high of 3,360.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 51.11% from the latest reported closing price of 2,160.00 / share.

Gift Maintains 0.69% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.69%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gift. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9279 is 0.13%, an increase of 16.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 96.56% to 139K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 54K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 56.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9279 by 0.41% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 24K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 56.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9279 by 3.56% over the last quarter.

MECAX - AMG Managers Cadence Emerging Companies Fund Class N holds 23K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9279 by 23.72% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 8K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9279 by 11.09% over the last quarter.

