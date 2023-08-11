Gift (9279) Price Target Decreased by 30.91% to 2,907.00

The average one-year price target for Gift (9279) has been revised to 2,907.00 / share. This is an decrease of 30.91% from the prior estimate of 4,207.50 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,878.50 to a high of 2,992.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.03% from the latest reported closing price of 2,253.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gift. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9279 is 0.14%, an increase of 16.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.24% to 71K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 23K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MECAX - AMG Managers Cadence Emerging Companies Fund Class N holds 23K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9279 by 23.72% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 10K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 14.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9279 by 26.65% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 27.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9279 by 45.45% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.