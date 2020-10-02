GIC to invest $752.1 mln in Reliance Retail

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC will invest 55.12 billion rupees ($752.08 million) in Reliance Industries' RELI.NS retail arm, the Indian conglomerate said on Saturday.

GIC's investment will translate into a 1.22% equity stake in Reliance Retail on a fully diluted basis.

($1 = 73.2900 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((AnnMaria.Shibu@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; + 91 80 6749 2795;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.