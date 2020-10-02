RELI

GIC to invest $752.1 mln in Reliance Retail

Contributor
Ann Maria Shibu Reuters
Published

Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC will invest 55.12 billion rupees ($752.08 million) in Reliance Industries' retail arm, the Indian conglomerate said on Saturday.

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC will invest 55.12 billion rupees ($752.08 million) in Reliance Industries' RELI.NS retail arm, the Indian conglomerate said on Saturday.

GIC's investment will translate into a 1.22% equity stake in Reliance Retail on a fully diluted basis.

($1 = 73.2900 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((AnnMaria.Shibu@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; + 91 80 6749 2795;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RELI

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More